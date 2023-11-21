Aristocrat Gaming™ Expands For Sale Link Portfolio in Europe with November Game Releases

News provided by

Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 04:05 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ continues to showcase the latest in game developments and exciting new products with the release of 11 new For Sale Link titles. This release combines cutting-edge game mechanics and mechanical innovations delivering a unique player experience.

PHOTOS: Click to download high-res images 

"We are very proud with the success of recent product launches across EMEA and are grateful for the support and trust that we've garnered from our customers. Although we are still increasing our install base from those product launches, we are focused on releasing new and exciting For Sale Link games to the market," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming.

New game titles that are joining the growing For Sale Link family are:

  • Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™- Purple Celebration™ & Jade Celebration™: Expanding on the highly successful Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ game family, we're introducing two new titles that are fully linkable with thriving game themes, Red Festival™ and Blue Festival. These games include a new Zone Boost feature that drives a variety of new excitement with the Zone Multiplier earning up to 5X wins.
  • Big Fu Cash Bats™- Bat Blessings & Dragon: A rare combination of triple metamorphic and Cash-on-Reel (COR) play that may be triggered individually or in any combination of the three. With the possibility to be awarded boosted COR, multipliers or award all, the three unique COR bonuses will captivate players with excitement.
  • Triple Supreme Xtreme™- Grand Prosperity and Heart of the Sea: Combines the most popular feature mechanics; Match 3 Jackpot, Choose Your Volatility Free Games and Hold & Spin are combined into one action-packed extreme feature. On the MarsX™ Portrait, this new game family allows players to choose from a multitude of volatility Free Games options on different reel sizes and takes advantage of the extended screen.

Also available in both For Sale Link or Stand Alone are:

  • Bonus Boost 888™- Dragon & Phoenix: With 3 all-new Free Games bonus features, players will enjoy this fresh twist on the typical triple metamorphic. Every spin gives players the chance to play for 8 Prizes, 8 Winning Games or the ability to have 8 wild symbols added to the reels for each of the 8 free games.
  • Timber Wolf Chief™: Introducing more ways to add Chief symbols to the bonus like its counterpart Buffalo Chief™, making the hunt for the Great White Wolf easy. A combination of the famous Timber Wolf Free Game and Buffalo Chief for added potential with even more Free Game retriggers.
  • The release of Coin Trio™- Fortune Trails & Piggy Burst continues further across Europe, combining proven game mechanics with innovative game features and seven different Hold & Spin features to unlock big prizes, multipliers, and awards for all. For the first time on an Aristocrat product, players can buy directly into the Hold & Spin bonus.

For more information contact your Aristocrat Gaming sales representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com/emea to learn more.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES SPAIN SL
Aristocrat Technologies Spain SL is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com/emea.

Contact:
Chelsea Eugenio, Aristocrat Gaming
chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373400/4416476/Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Now Ready for Prime Time: All-new NFL Kickoff™ Slot Machine by Aristocrat Gaming™ Debuts on Oklahoma Casino Floors

Now Ready for Prime Time: All-new NFL Kickoff™ Slot Machine by Aristocrat Gaming™ Debuts on Oklahoma Casino Floors

Today, Aristocrat Gaming began installation of the much-anticipated NFL Kickoff slot machines to casino floors across the state of Oklahoma with...
It's Game Time: Aristocrat Gaming™ Opens the 2023 Global Gaming Expo with Launch Portfolio of NFL-Themed Slot Machines

It's Game Time: Aristocrat Gaming™ Opens the 2023 Global Gaming Expo with Launch Portfolio of NFL-Themed Slot Machines

It's game time for Aristocrat Gaming™ as the company debuts its much-awaited lineup of NFL-themed slot machines today at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.