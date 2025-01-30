Aristocrat Gaming™ Hosts World Casino Premiere of All-New House of the Dragon™ Slot Game with Series Star Steve Toussaint at Wynn Las Vegas

Based on the hit HBO® Original Series, House of the Dragon, new slot game brings to life recognizable characters, icons and dragons

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Steve Toussaint joined casino players and executives from Wynn Las Vegas and Aristocrat Gaming to celebrate the world premiere of the all-new House of the Dragon slot game.

Toussaint stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as "The Sea Snake," in the Emmy-winning HBO Original Series, is featured prominently along with other stars from the show in the House of the Dragon slot game. The game builds on the premium licensed game portfolio Aristocrat Gaming offers, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment – including the ever-popular Game of Thrones™ slot game family featuring different game titles spanning multiple seasons.

"This is a thrilling world premiere of a groundbreaking and exciting new game," said Kurt Gissane, Chief Revenue Officer of Aristocrat Gaming. "We're delighted Steve Toussaint was here to celebrate and elevate the fanfare around the game, accentuating the entertainment factor House of the Dragon™ slot game offers."

Appearing on the revolutionary King Max™ cabinet, the House of the Dragon slot game offers fans a new way to experience the action and excitement of the HBO Original Series. In an industry first, House of the Dragon slot game is the first game with five overlapping metamorphic features with Mega Prize, Boost Prize, Double All, Award All and Instant Win.

Trademarks HOUSE OF THE DRAGON™ and GAME OF THRONES™ owned by Home Box Office, Inc. Used with Permission. Copyright © Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

