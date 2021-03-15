Aristocrat Gaming™ Launches the Highly Anticipated Game Buffalo Link™ on the MarsX Portrait™ Cabinet

Buffalo Link is a landmark combination of innovation and player-favorites. The game introduces the player-favorite Hold & Spin™ functionality and five denomination sets to the Buffalo brand. Staying true to the legacy of Buffalo, Buffalo Link retains its classic Free Games feature along with exciting, new enhancements.

With 2x and 3x wild multipliers now available on reel 5, players will be looking for those signature base game Buffalo wins. Unique to Buffalo Link is a new mystery must-hit-by bonus, awarding either Free Games or the Hold & Spin bonus feature, bringing players an added chase on their bonus pursuit.

Buffalo Link introduces a single-site linked progressive with multi-denomination functionality to the Buffalo brand. From Buffalo Link's Hold & Spin feature, players have an opportunity to win the linked Grand Jackpot, standalone Major, or static Minor and Mini bonus awards.

Buffalo Link comes packaged with innovative signage and is available in a range of banking configurations that can be tailored to any casino floor.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:

Meghan Sleik, [email protected]

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aristocratgaming.com

