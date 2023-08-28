Aristocrat Gaming™ Partners with Skill Master Pro for Exclusive Distribution in the Georgia COAM Market

Aristocrat Gaming brings new hardware and games using player-favorite brands

LAS VEGAS and DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming and Skill Master Pro are proud to announce an exclusive distribution agreement bringing industry-leading games and technology into the Georgia Coin Operated Amusement Machine ("COAM") market for the first time.

The six new player-favorite titles, Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™, Big Fu Cash Bats™, Buffalo Gold™, Midnight Train™, Mighty Cash™, and Sun & Moon Cash Eclipse™ were developed by industry-leading Atlanta-based studios inside Aristocrat Gaming. The games will be available on the new MidKnight XTM cabinet modeled after the award-winning HelixTM cabinet.

"Our distribution partnership with Skill Master Pro to enter the Georgia market demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to growth in emerging segments and our investment in producing the best products for our players," said Kurt Gissane, Senior Vice President of Sales for Aristocrat Gaming. "Skill Master Pro's unparalleled market knowledge and quality experience align with the superior products customers expect from us."

"After three decades of being at the forefront of developing the COAM market into the burgeoning industry it is today, we are thrilled to join forces with Aristocrat Gaming on the entertainment and amusement frontier," said Adam Foust, CEO of Skill Master Pro. "By channeling years of experience and driving excellence in product innovation, I strongly believe Aristocrat Gaming and Skill Master Pro will elevate the Georgia COAM industry."

The MidKnight X and six-title game set are available to order now through Skill Master Pro by phone at (678) 431-8003 and coming soon online at skillmasterpro.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

