Aristocrat Gaming Supports AISES Mission to Increase Indigenous Peoples' Representation in STEM

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ is deepening the company's long-standing relationship with AISES, a national nonprofit organization focused on substantially increasing the representation of Indigenous peoples in science, technology, and math (STEM) studies and careers, by providing a $500,000 donation. Announced at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Tradeshow, the money will go toward supporting several AISES programs, notably the newly established Resources for Indigenous STEM Education (RISE) Fund, along with the organization's annual conference and student scholarships.

The RISE Fund, powered by Aristocrat Gaming, is designed to engage and support Indigenous students, professionals, and tribes by offering resources and programming to specifically develop STEM education and careers in the gaming industry. Aristocrat Gaming's contribution will support scholarships, career and professional development, education programs, internships, and workforce development opportunities, helping to identify and prepare the next workforce generation and to diversify industry talent pipelines.

"We are honored by the relationship with Aristocrat Gaming and our mutual commitment to propel more Indigenous people to STEM education and careers," said Sarah EchoHawk, AISES President. "The company's efforts are extraordinary—by sharing our collective story and engaging the gaming industry, we hope to enact real change in Indigenous STEM representation."

The total funding provided by Aristocrat Gaming will also go towards continuing the company's support of AISES general scholarship fund, providing $2,500 scholarships to 20 undergraduate students pursuing Casino Gaming degrees at accredited four-year colleges and universities around the country. Additionally, Aristocrat Gaming will be providing $30,000 annually to the AISES National Conference, the premier event for Indigenous STEM students and professionals.

"As a valued partner of ours for over six years, we are elated to further our relationship with AISES to intentionally invest in the gaming industry's future workforce, helping to open up access to STEM education and career opportunities for Indigenous peoples," said James Starr, President of VGT, an Aristocrat Gaming company.

