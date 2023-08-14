Aristocrat Gaming to Debut New Games for Class II and Class III at OIGA 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ continues to demonstrate innovation in motion at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) with a display of new games as well as a broad portfolio for Class II and Class III that are ready for immediate order.

"We are thrilled to showcase a collection of new products at OIGA 2023, as well as player-favorite titles that are available to order now. This broad offering of cabinets and games, especially those for Class II, illustrates our unparalleled dedication to developing and enhancing player-favorite tiles to meet customer needs across the vibrant Oklahoma gaming market," said James Starr, President of VGT, an Aristocrat Gaming company.

Class II games making their premiere at OIGA are:

Mr. Money Bags Makes A Mint™ on the MarsX™ Portrait featuring signature bingo math with Red Spins and exciting bonus features.

on featuring signature bingo math with Red Spins and exciting bonus features. Hunt for Neptune's Gold Wheel™ on the RELM XL™ 5 Reel cabinet : This marks the first time the 5 Reel RELM XL is available for Class II Gaming Operations game titles.

on the : This marks the first time the 5 Reel RELM XL is available for Class II Gaming Operations game titles. Polar Riches™ on the RELM XL 3 Reel features a $250K $uper Hit$ Jackpot$® MSP link

on the features a $uper Hit$ Jackpot$® MSP link Red Spin Run: Orb of Egypt on the MarsX Portrait

on Where's the Gold Jackpots™ on the MarsX Upright

Class III games making their OIGA debut include:

Jackpot Carnival™ now on the Neptune Double™ cabinet : One of the best-performing premium releases of 2023 featuring a player-favorite game family of Buffalo™, THE POWER OF 88™, and TimberWolf™, is now available on the Neptune Double.

now on the : One of the best-performing premium releases of 2023 featuring a player-favorite game family of Buffalo™, THE POWER OF 88™, and TimberWolf™, is now available on the Neptune Double. Mo Mummy™: Mighty Pyramid™ & Valley of Riches™ : Introduces the new Cash Collect bonus feature that has quickly become a hit with players and is topping the charts on the MarsX Dual Screen cabinet.

: Introduces the new Cash Collect bonus feature that has quickly become a hit with players and is topping the charts on the MarsX Dual Screen cabinet. Triple Supreme Xtreme™ : Grand Prosperity™ : A well-loved digital game that made its debut in land-based gaming on the MarsX Portrait cabinet, and already claiming top ranking on the performance charts.

: : A well-loved digital game that made its debut in land-based gaming on the MarsX Portrait cabinet, and already claiming top ranking on the performance charts. Tarzan Link™ – The Lord of the Jungle is back, but this time on the Neptune Single Cabinet, and will be available for immediate order.

The Lord of the Jungle is back, but this time on the Neptune Single Cabinet, and will be available for immediate order. Lightning Buffalo Link™- Combining the excitement of the Buffalo and Lightning Link brands, this top-performing game appeals to players with a blend of well-proven mechanics and features, with a chance at the Super Grand Jackpot.

Combining the excitement of the Buffalo and Lightning Link brands, this top-performing game appeals to players with a blend of well-proven mechanics and features, with a chance at the Super Grand Jackpot. Lightning Dollar Link™- An evolution of the popular Lightning Link™ game, this premium performance driver is now showing in a mid-denom configuration.

Complimenting the above will be a vast display of player-favorite Class II and Class III games. Visit Aristocrat Gaming in booth #526 at OIGA, online at aristocratgaming.com, or contact your Aristocrat representative for more information.

