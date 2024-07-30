Aristocrat Gaming™ to Introduce All-New House of the Dragon™ Slot Game

The House of the Dragon slot game builds on the premium licensed game portfolio Aristocrat Gaming offers, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, including the ever-popular Game of Thrones™ slot game family featuring different game titles spanning multiple seasons.

"The House of the Dragon television series has broken records and engaged a legacy of fans in a new way. We are thrilled to further the epic entertainment of this hit series with the creation of the new House of the Dragon slot game," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We are proud of the previous successes we've had bringing our Game of Thrones slot games to life, and we anticipate this new game to continue the excitement and appeal to an even larger audience."

The House of the Dragon slot game will make its worldwide debut in the Aristocrat Gaming booth at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas this October.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and are available to stream on Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more.

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe.

