Aristocrat Gaming™ Unveils Official Partnership with Dallas Cowboys

LAS VEGAS and DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ and the Dallas Cowboys today announced a multi-year partnership naming the company an Official Partner of the Cowboys. As an Official Partner, Aristocrat Gaming will have prominent signage throughout the stadium year-round, including in-stadium, on the concourse and in-game branding. Additional features will include in-game promotions, digital integrations and game-day activations at AT&T Stadium.

The news of this partnership further accentuates the game-changing multi-year slot licensing agreement with Aristocrat Gaming and the National Football League (NFL). The player-favorite NFL-themed games are available to play at casinos nationwide and have demonstrated proven performance. The team-selectable feature on the games allows fans a new way to engage with their favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, both in the stadium and on the reels.

"We are proud to be the newest partner of the Dallas Cowboys, one of the world's premier sports and entertainment organizations with a proud championed history, much like Aristocrat Gaming," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "With the success of the NFL Slots portfolio, we have been able to bring the excitement of fan-favorite teams like the Dallas Cowboys to casino floors across the country. We look forward to bringing even more innovative experiences to fans through this partnership."

"The Cowboys are excited to partner with Aristocrat Gaming to bring even more ways to entertain our fans," said Chad Estis, Executive Vice President of Business Operations of the Dallas Cowboys. "We pride ourselves on aligning with world-class partners, and Aristocrat Gaming has been a trailblazer in the gaming industry for decades. We are thrilled to work with the Aristocrat team on activation and branding opportunities throughout the year and to have our Cowboys marks featured on their slot machines nationwide."

"As The Official Casino of the Dallas Cowboys, WinStar World Casino & Resort is ecstatic to have Aristocrat Gaming as the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys family," said Jack Parkinson, President of WinStar World Casino & Resort. "The top-performing NFL Slots make this partnership a natural fit and we look forward to bringing new experiences to our patrons as a result of this announcement."

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GAMING

Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

