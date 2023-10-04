Aristocrat Gaming™ Ushers in a New Era of Slot Content at G2E 2023

The evolution of fan-favorite brands, bold licenses, and new cabinets set the stage for the company's future

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ continues to shake up the gaming industry with a display of innovative content, including the first six NFL Slots games, new cabinets, and once again, 100 percent previously unreleased new for-sale games at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023 held Oct. 9-12, 2023 in Las Vegas.

"This year, we're pulling out all the stops – prominently featuring the starting lineup of the NFL Slots games in our booth, which headline a diverse portfolio across Class II, Class III, adjacent and international markets, and the combined online Real Money Gaming and CXS division of Aristocrat, Anaxi," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We're proud to showcase 100 percent new to the public for-sale products on the show floor for the second year in a row, an achievement made possible by a continued investment in innovation and industry-leading studios who are player-centric."

This exciting portfolio will feature nearly 200 games on the floor as well as four new cabinets. Highlights on the booth include Super Bowl Jackpots™ and Tarzan® vs Wild™ on the all-new King Max™, Buffalo Ultimate Stampede™, Wonder 4 Revolution™, Whisker Wheels™, Buffalo Triple Boost™, and Coin Trio™.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited's dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business will lead the charge in bringing operators on the journey from land to online at this year's G2E. Experience iconic Aristocrat titles reimagined, including Buffalo™, Timberwolf™, Wicked Winnings™ II, and Miss Kitty™, while engaging with innovative platforms and applications for operators that puts the gaming floor in the players' hands.

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers and casino players, and investing in innovation to support positive play. For more information, visit aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

To see these games and many more, visit Aristocrat Gaming in G2E booth 1133

About Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

