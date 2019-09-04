Aristocrat Reinvents Bar Top Gaming with All-New Winner's World Multi-Game™

This innovative product offers a completely different bar top play experience chock-full of entertainment-style and Buffalo keno games, poker games and player-favorite slot games including Buffalo, Buffalo Gold™, and Wild Lepre'coins™.

"While innovation abounds in every area of the casino, bar top play has been largely stagnant," said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas. "Winner's World Multi-Game™ offers a fresh take for our customers, and we're excited to bring player-favorite Aristocrat games to these venues for the first time."

Winner's World creates a streamlined bar top experience for players, operations and bar staff alike. The cabinet features the industry's largest floating 23.5" LCD tilted monitor complete with an easy-access USB phone charger. Additionally, the monitor boasts a flip top for fast and easy service while simultaneously eliminating counter space intrusion and downtime. Finally, the cabinet is equipped with Aristocrat's "smart-drink" tracking light, making it easier than ever to reward players.

"Winner's World Multi-Game has been an instant fan favorite across Boyd Gaming destinations nationwide," said Mike Laubach, vice president of slot operations. "We look forward to bringing this new and improved bar top play to our players throughout our portfolio."

For more information about Winners World Multi-Game, please click here. Additionally, to find where to play Winner's World Multi-Game, please click here.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

