Aristocrat Technologies Enters Illinois Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) Market with Thrilling 8-Game Multipack Led by Buffalo™

Since entering the marketplace on July 1, Aristocrat has quickly deployed in excess of 300 games throughout the state, giving Illinois residents more ways to enjoy Aristocrat's passion for play.

Kurt Gissane, Aristocrat's vice president of sales for North America, said, "We are excited to bring Aristocrat's player-favorite games to the Illinois market. This is a testament to Aristocrat's deliberate strategy of continued investment to grow our company and our reach as we explore markets adjacent to our Class III business."

The Illinois 8-game multipack features leading titles from Aristocrat's line of Core and E-Series games. Each game was created specifically to meet the state's VGT regulations.

"Our design team is the best in the business. When we challenged them with the task of taking eight of our most popular titles and creating new gaming experiences to meet Illinois' VGT guidelines, the team responded with an exciting new Game Suite that delivers on the brand promise of each title coupled with the latest IGB standards that include a higher max bet and higher top award," Gissane said.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

