Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. and Everi Holdings Enhance Oasis 360™ with Everi's CashClub Wallet®

Oasis 360 offers an award-winning portfolio of casino management technology comprised of mobile, slot management, bonusing, digital, table management, loyalty solutions, kiosk, and a media management hub. Oasis 360 is built with an open architecture that allows for dynamic integration with third-party technologies such as CashClub Wallet. Furthermore, it provides a comprehensive solution including data capture from slot machines, tables and kiosks, key reports, jackpot processing, customer rewards, security breach assistance, pit operations, player credit, markers and check cashing.

"The integration between Oasis 360 and Everi's CashClub Wallet shows our focus on delivering innovative guest and operator experiences for our customers with a continued pledge to world-class partnerships," said Cath Burns, executive vice president of customer experience solutions for Aristocrat. "Our commitment to both guest and operator experiences are at the heart of everything we do and this partnership will be a driving force to move our industry technologies forward."

Everi's CashClub Wallet is a mobile digital wallet that enables casino operators to offer cashless and contactless funding of electronic game play across the casino floor. Everi empowers casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile ecosystem, including funding at the gaming device, payments at point of sale, or funding online sports betting, iGaming or social gaming – a true cashless experience all while providing customers with multiple options to access funds while on the casino floor.

"We understand that complexity around the gaming customer is increasing every day and operators are looking for continued engagement by creating integrated solutions to deliver a seamless experience. This partnership represents an important opportunity to collaborate with Aristocrat and support their award-winning CMS solution with our industry-leading technology," said Darren Simmons, executive vice president and FinTech business leader for Everi. "Integrating Oasis 360 with our CashClub Wallet solution fulfills our collective goal of creating a convenient, seamless mobile experience for casino guests and a cost-effective solution for operators."

About Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For more information about Oasis 360 system or any of Aristocrat's industry-leading solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com . Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to be the industry leader through the power of people, imagination and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

