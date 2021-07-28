Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., Marker Trax Announce Partnership to Enhance Digital Wallet Offering

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), today announced a partnership with Marker Trax, an innovative, digital, and cashless alternative to issuing casino markers.

Aristocrat's award-winning Oasis 360™ system provides flexible solutions that extend Marker Trax digital funding capabilities to provide operators and customers a seamless and cashless slot marker experience.

"We are excited to partner with Marker Trax and work together to push boundaries to deliver innovative, contactless and cashless solutions," said Cath Burns, executive vice president of customer experience solutions for Aristocrat. "Our commitment to both guest and operator experience is at the heart of everything Aristocrat does, and great partnerships of this kind are the driving force to move our industry technologies forward."

Customers can apply for a Marker Trax account and can be approved quickly, with the option of online or mobile app enrollment. Aristocrat's Oasis 360 interface provides a consistent and simple mobile guest experience; approved funds are immediately available at the machine. Enrollment in Marker Trax is free and requires the customer be a member of the operator's loyalty program or to sign up.

"It's been an exciting first-half of the year for Marker Trax and this partnership with Aristocrat will allow for our continued growth throughout the industry," said Charlie Skinner, Marker Trax COO.

The partnership between the Aristocrat and Marker Trax solution provides full access to customers' account information on the mobile app and through the Marker Trax website. Customers can conduct a variety of user-friendly transactions to manage their Marker Trax account with efficiency and ease.

"Marker Trax takes the burden of issuing casino credit from the operator and is safe and convenient for the customer," said Gary Ellis, founder and CEO of Marker Trax. "There's a lot of good things about cashless for operators and players, our partners at Aristocrat understand this."

Operators will be provided with a robust dashboard that provides functionality to screen information such as player activity, reports, data analysis and other functionality to harness the optimal performance of Marker Trax. Combined with the tracking and reporting functionality of Aristocrat's Oasis 360 system, operators will have all the necessary information to engage and retain customers and leverage the benefits of the partnership.

About Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For more information about Oasis 360 system or any of Aristocrat's industry-leading solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com. Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Marker Trax

Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that takes the risk out of issuing advances. Developed and patented by the company's founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The application process allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company's website at www.markertrax.com.

