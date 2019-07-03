Aristocrat's All-new EDGE X™ Cabinet Now Appearing in Casinos Nationwide with Launch Titles FarmVille™ Slot Game and Madonna™ Slot Game

EDGE X is entertaining players with two big launch titles: FarmVille™ slot game and Madonna™ slot game.

The FarmVille game is based on the FarmVille Social builder and FarmVille Social slots enjoyed by more than 100 million players worldwide. Slot players will find all of their favorite characters, farm animals, and livestock. The game features Persistent Free games and the popular Mighty Cash Hold & Spin mechanic. Adding to the fun is a single-site progressive with grand jackpot starting values of $2,500 or $5,000.

The Madonna game invites players to get into the groove with entertaining game play that perfectly captures the essence of the "Material Girl" and her spirit that continues to captivate the world. This game features persistent Mighty Cash Hold & Spin Multipliers, Free Games, and a "Like a Virgin" Wheel Bonus. Madonna offers a multi-site progressive with a grand jackpot starting value of $250,000 or a single-site progressive with a grand jackpot starting value of $5,000.

Players can find where to play by visiting www.aristocrat-us.com/where-to-play. Information on responsible gaming is available at www.aristocrat.com/sustainability/responsible-gambling-game-play.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 5,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at http://www.aristocrat-us.com.

