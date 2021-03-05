Aristotle Expands, Adding New Hires; Growing Grassroots, PAC and Professional Services Consulting Practice

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle, the leader in political technology and data, has appointed Kelly Eaton as the vice president of consulting and Leigh Foley director of consulting as the company continues to rapidly expand in preparation for what is slated to be a record-breaking year of growth in 2021.

Eaton will be working with existing and new clients to provide strategic support with PAC and grassroots activities. Additionally, she will utilize her extensive political management expertise with corporations and trade associations to create and grow their political programs.

"Kelly brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team, and we're excited she has joined us to serve our clients," says Rob Christ, the executive vice president of Professional Services.

Prior to joining Aristotle, Eaton has held a variety of positions working with corporations across industries including technology, insurance, energy and manufacturing, creating and executing results-oriented campaigns that elevate public policy issues and PAC advocacy.

Foley will utilize her extensive public affairs and technical expertise in grassroots and grasstops advocacy with corporations, trade associations and non-profits to build and grow Aristotle's clients' political engagement programs.

"Leigh's extensive bipartisan experience in both public affairs and digital advocacy will augment Aristotle's grassroots consulting practice and client service offerings," says Christ.

Foley's career has included working on a presidential campaign and a national political committee, at high-profile public affairs firms, membership associations and a foundation. She has more than two decades of experience in grassroots, grasstops and coalition development, strategic campaign management, and developing strategic alliances as well as in digital, social media and communications.

"Kelly and Leigh both have incredibly impressive resumes in the public affairs market and political spheres. They bring vast experience and new perspective to what is already a very strong team," says CEO John Aristotle Phillips.

Aristotle plans to continue to expand with key hires focusing on sophisticated campaign management and leading-edge data mining, software and services - http://www.aristotle.com/about-us/careers/.

About Aristotle

Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Every U.S. President -- Democrat and Republican -- from Reagan through Obama, has used Aristotle products and/or services, as have many U.S. Senators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic and Republican state party organizations and other major campaigns worldwide. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data at VoterListsOnline.com, PAC and grassroots software and services, or 24/7 customer support.

