Aristotle Pacific (30B+ AUM) Partners with Siepe to Implement Cutting-Edge Software, Middle Office and Settlement Services for its Credit Business

The partnership reflects Siepe's commitment and ability to deliver best-in-class technology and services for leading credit managers

Siepe's solutions were successfully implemented across Aristotle Pacific's existing technology stack, including SWIFT, corporate actions, and multiple third-party data sources

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siepe , a trusted provider of software and technology-enabled services for alternative investment and credit managers, today announced it has gone live with Aristotle Pacific. Under the new partnership, Siepe is providing its Software, Middle Office, and Settlement services to streamline and enhance Aristotle Pacific's credit operations, spanning $30+ billion in AUM.

Aristotle Pacific is leveraging Siepe's Portfolio Management, Compliance, and Data Management software, alongside Siepe's Middle Office and Settlements teams to support day-to-day activities.

"As we sought to enhance our technology capabilities and support our continued growth across credit strategies, it was vital to future-proof our operating platform with best-in-class, tech-enabled services and superior software that enhance data management, integrity, and automation," said Josh Schwab, CFO and COO, Aristotle Pacific. "By partnering with Siepe, we've been able to seamlessly upgrade our operations, delivering real-time insights, streamlined processes, and instant access to high-quality data. We're excited about this partnership."

Given the scale and complexity of integrating across Aristotle Pacific's existing tech stack and multi-vendor ecosystem – including SWIFT, corporate actions, and loan servicing and trade settlement workflows– Siepe facilitated a smooth onboarding with ongoing support across multiple asset classes and account/fund types, leveraging technology and automation, to enable the successful conversion onto its Middle Office and Trade Settlement platform. Siepe now delivers daily reconciliations and maintains golden-copy data across positions, accruals, cash balances, and security master, ensuring accuracy and consistency across all environments.

Furthermore, the partnership will provide Aristotle Pacific with access to advanced compliance and risk oversight, as well as a GenAI roadmap designed to deliver AI-enabled data queries and tailored responses for investors, auditors, and internal teams.

In addition, Aristotle Pacific is partnering with Siepe to provide integrated Trustee and Collateral Administrator services for its U.S. CLOs.

"Successfully managing a diverse credit portfolio across CLOs, mutual funds, private funds and separately managed accounts (SMA's) is becoming increasingly challenging as the industry and market continue to see accelerated growth," Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder of Siepe, said. "We're delighted to partner with Aristotle Pacific and support a top-tier manager across their credit operations with scalable, best-in-class technology and services."

Siepe continues to invest into its SaaS-enabled platform that supports the entire investment lifecycle across the front, middle, and back office. This gives alternative investment and credit managers a single source of truth to manage portfolios, compliance, risk, operations, and investor reporting. As a result, managers can streamline and scale operations, reduce risk, and gain deeper insights into their portfolios – enabling more accurate analysis and the ability to increase alpha.

For more information about the company and its offerings, visit: siepe.com

About Siepe

Siepe is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and service solutions tailored to high-yield, private credit and alternative investment managers. Through its cloud-based platform, Siepe offers flexible front, middle and back-office solutions to streamline workflows, scale processes, and transform data into an asset to gain perspective. Siepe's seasoned specialists provide extensive industry knowledge and support every step of the way. Siepe has a proven track record of supporting top-tier CLO managers, BDCs, private credit funds, structured product investors, and more. The platform leverages technology to reduce risk, gain scalability, and provide a seamless experience for portfolio managers, traders, analysts, and operations to access their data in a centralized format. For more information, visit siepe.com .

About Aristotle Pacific

Aristotle Pacific Capital, LLC is a Newport Beach, California-based registered investment advisor that specializes in credit. Aristotle Pacific's investment team, originally founded in 2007, is now comprised of 29 investment professionals averaging nearly two decades of industry experience and manage fixed-income strategies, including floating-rate loans, CLOs, strategic credit, high-yield, core plus and short duration bond strategies. In 2023, Aristotle Pacific was acquired by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC and is now one of five independent investment firms that collectively operate under a unified platform known as Aristotle. For market commentary, news and insights from all Aristotle affiliates, please visit www.aristotlecap.com.

SOURCE Siepe