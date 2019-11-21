AristotleInsight::K12 Announces Seating Chart Feature for Borderless Classroom

ONALASKA, Wis., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AristotleInsight::K12 introduces Seating Chart - the newest feature within Borderless Classroom. Seating Chart enables educators to rearrange the order in which student screens are displayed on the educator dashboard, helping educators to manage their classroom how they choose.

Throughout the last 20 years, AristotleInsight::12 has been continuously improving the experience of technology in the classroom by listening to educator feedback. This feedback has allowed AristotleInsight::12 to become an award-winning Unified Digital Integration Platform that provides educators with the tools needed to eliminate distractions and maximize student potential.

AristotleInsight::K12 proves an intuitive user interface with the following features:

Classroom management

Educator customized filter

Alert educators of inappropriate content

Notify educators of dangerous or at-risk behavior

Report on online behavior

Monitor website and application trends

Best of breed analytics

Locate lost/stolen devices

Manage asset inventory

Integrate student data with an LMS or SIS

"We recognize that educators are highly trained professionals that do not need to be taught how to run a program. What is important is that technology doesn't interrupt their current teaching practices," states Josh Paape, Director of Education for Sergeant Laboratories. "Seating Chart is the latest in a long line of functionality within AristotleInsight::K12 that can increase the efficiency of how educators manage technology in their classroom without interfering with their existing student interactions."

Seating Chart continues on Sergeant Laboratories' tradition of providing updates and enhancements as they become available. The improved Borderless Classroom features are available at no additional cost to AristotleInsight::K12 customers who are currently managing their devices.

AristotleInsight::K12 is Sergeant Laboratories' flagship Unified Digital Integration Platform for Classroom Management, Student Analytics, Asset Management and Reporting, and Student- Centric Filtering on all Chromebooks, PCs, Macs CloudReady devices, and printers. AristotleInsight::K12 is a solution that works seamlessly both inside and outside the classroom environment, allowing students outside of the school network to appropriately utilize school- owned technology at home and ensuring that school assets do not go missing.

To learn more about the improved features of AristotleInsight::K12, visit www.aristotlek12.com or call 866-748-5227.

Media Contact:

Erin Hennessy

Sergeant Laboratories

866-748-5227

229722@email4pr.com

SOURCE AristotleInsight::K12

