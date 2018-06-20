AristotleInsight::K12 Now Features Expanded Student Analytics

ONALASKA, Wis., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergeant Laboratories is pleased to announce AristotleInsight::K12's expanded Student Analytics will be on display at the upcoming 2018 ISTE Conference at booth #1396.

AristotleInsight::K12's expanded Student Analytics now includes File Audit & Tracking for complete visibility into student files, Google Drive Materials, and emails. Educators can now view who has access to files, where and when they have been shared, and determine document permissions. The system also allows for auditing student email accounts for dangerous or inappropriate content.

The Student Analytics Features of AristotleInsight::K12 provide detailed metrics for reviewing how students are using technology. These metrics are essential for reviewing if the money spent on educational technology is being put to good use. Additionally, AristotleInsight::K12 gives real-time alerts of inappropriate or unsafe student activity. Combining these alerts with automated reporting allows parents, teachers, and administrators to create teachable moments and promote strong digital citizenship.

Director of Customer Success, David Losen, commented on the expansion of Student Analytics in AristotleInsight::K12. "Analytics are important in all areas of education. Educators and students need them to maintain progress, administrators need them to understand the current direction of educators, and school boards need them to validate expenditures. The expanded Student Analytics in AristotleInsight::K12 provide the data needed to answer today's most pressing technology questions in schools.

AristotleInsight::K12 is engineered to meet the unique needs of modern school districts. Districts today have many types of devices, such as Chromebooks, PCs, Macs, CloudReady, and printers. AristotleInsight::K12 not only works seamlessly in the classroom environment, it also works outside of the school network to allow students to appropriately utilize school-owned technology from their homes and ensures school assets do not go missing.

To learn more about the features of AristotleInsight::K12, including the expanded Student Analytics, Classroom Management, Asset Management and Reporting, and Student-Centric Filtering, visit www.aristotlek12.com or call 866-748-5227.

AristotleInsight::K12 will be at the upcoming ISTE 2018 Conference in Chicago. Visit us at booth #1396.

