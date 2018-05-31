Aritzia establishes automatic share purchase plan

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Aritzia in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on May 15, 2018 and ends on May 14, 2019. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands. The Company's expansive and diverse range of women's fashion apparel and accessories addresses a broad range of style preferences and lifestyle requirements. Aritzia is well known and deeply loved by its customers in Canada with growing customer awareness and affinity in the United States and outside of North America. Aritzia aims to delight its customers through an aspirational shopping experience and exceptional customer service that extends across its more than 85 retail stores and eCommerce business, aritzia.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB and ASPP and other statements that are not historical facts.

