ARITZIA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ), ("Aritzia", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 3,515,740 of its subordinate voting shares ("Shares") during the twelve month period beginning January 22, 2024 and ending January 21, 2025, it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB during pre-determined times when Aritzia would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary blackout periods.

The Company has authorized the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on certain parameters as to price and number of Shares set by Aritzia in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP constitutes an "automatic plan" for the purposes of applicable securities laws and has been pre-cleared by the TSX. The ASPP will commence immediately and terminate when the NCIB expires, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the ASPP.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials, and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 115+ boutiques throughout North America - for everyone, everywhere.

Our Approach

Aritzia means style, not trend, and quality over everything. We treat each in-house label as its own atelier, united by premium fabrics, meticulous construction and an of-the-moment point of view. We handpick fabrics from the world's best mills for their feel, function and ability to last. We obsess over proportion, fit and that just-right silhouette. From hand-painted prints to the art of pocket placement, our innovative design studio considers and reconsiders each detail to create essentials you'll reach for again, and again, and again.

Everyday Luxury. To Elevate Your World.TM

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, ASPP and future purchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB.

Given the current challenging operating environment, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) pandemic-related limitations or restrictions that may be placed on servicing our clients or the duration of any such limitations or restrictions; (b) the macroeconomic impacts (including those from the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on Aritzia's business, operations, labour force, supply chain performance and growth strategies; (c) Aritzia's ability to mitigate such impacts, including ongoing measures to enhance short-term liquidity, contain costs and safeguard the business; (d) general economic conditions and impacts to consumer discretionary spending and shopping habits (including impacts from changes to interest rate environments); (e) credit, market, currency, commodity market, inflation, interest rates, global supply chains, operational, and liquidity risks generally; (f) geopolitical events; and (g) other risks inherent to Aritzia's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated May 2, 2023 for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023 (the "AIF").

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

