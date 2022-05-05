Aritzia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results and Planned CEO Succession

"The outstanding momentum of the Aritzia brand continued through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 with net revenue growth of 66.1% from last year. Ongoing strength in our business across all geographies and all channels drove exceptional top and bottom line growth, in spite of meaningful supply chain challenges. For the full fiscal year, our revenue increased 74%, led by unprecedented growth in the United Sates, where revenue grew 132%, comprising 45% of total revenue, as we more than doubled our active clients. Our eCommerce business grew 33% in fiscal 2022, on top of the 88% increase last year as we continue to advance our digital initiatives. Sales in our boutiques were also exceptional with comparable sales growth of 59% from fiscal 2021, whilst exceeding pre-pandemic levels with retail comps growing 15% from fiscal 2020," said Brian Hill, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

"The outstanding momentum of our business has carried into the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting the tremendous client response to our Spring and Summer product. The performance of new and existing boutiques in the United States, and the exciting real estate opportunies we are seeing, are further indicators of the growing affinity for our brand. We continue to invest in our strategic growth drivers and world-class infrastructure to ensure we are poised to maximize all opportunities ahead. I am grateful to our team members for their hard work and dedication, which continues to propel us forward at a phenomenal pace," concluded Brian Hill.

On the appointment of Jennifer Wong as CEO, Brian Hill said, "There is no better time and no one better to lead Aritzia into the future than Jennifer Wong. It is evident that our tremendous success is a result of Jennifer's contributions. She has been instrumental in accelerating our growth and will lead Aritzia in capitalizing on the incredible opportunities we see ahead," said Brian Hill, Aritzia founder and CEO. "Jennifer's leadership style exemplifies our values, and deeply resonates with and inspires our people. I remain just as dedicated to and passionate about Aritzia today as I did 38 years ago, and I am excited to work alongside Jennifer and our experienced and tenured leadership team as we continue to deliver our much-loved Everyday Luxury experience."

As Executive Chair, Brian Hill will continue to drive Aritzia's long-term growth and develop their much-loved Everyday Luxury experience with full-time functional area leadership of Product, Marketing, Real Estate Development, and Business Development.

Brian Hill has no immediate plans to make changes in share ownership position.

"I am honoured to lead Aritzia and our people into the future with Brian and our senior leadership team, building upon the foundation we have built over decades. For 35 years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Brian, whose commitment to Aritzia's values, our people, clients, and the communities we serve is truly extraordinary. I would like to thank our dedicated team, who have been pivotal to our success, our Board who have diligently laid the foundation for a seamless transition, and Brian for his ongoing mentorship. I am excited to continue advancing Aritzia's business and delivering on the incredible growth opportunities we see ahead."

As CEO, Jennifer Wong will lead Aritzia's people and business into our bright future. Jennifer will continue to lead our business management functions and assume leadership of our sales channels, with oversight of eCommerce immediately and Retail coming in due course.

John Currie, Lead Independent Director of Aritzia, said, "We are thrilled to appoint Jennifer Wong as CEO. There is nobody better suited to lead Aritzia into its next phase of growth. Over the last 35 years, Jennifer has been instrumental to our success, building credibility both internally and externally. Jennifer has already taken on numerous CEO responsibilities, as we have been laying the foundation for a seamless transition for years. Brian's continued involvement in the brand and business, matched by Jennifer's long-term lasting approach to strategic growth, ensures Aritzia is poised for a bright future."

The Board has been involved throughout the entire succession planning process and worked with Aritzia's leadership team to lay the foundation for an effective and seamless transition.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net revenue increased by 66.1% to $444.3 million from Q4 2021 and 61.3% from Q4 2020

increased by 66.1% to from Q4 2021 and 61.3% from Q4 2020 USA revenue increased by 108.8% to $216.8 million from Q4 2021 and 127.9% from Q4 2020, comprising 48.8% of net revenue in Q4 2022

increased by 108.8% to from Q4 2021 and 127.9% from Q4 2020, comprising 48.8% of net revenue in Q4 2022 eCommerce revenue increased by 21.4% to $182.0 million from Q4 2021 and 119.9% from Q4 2020, comprising 41.0% of net revenues in Q4 2022

increased by 21.4% to from Q4 2021 and 119.9% from Q4 2020, comprising 41.0% of net revenues in Q4 2022 Retail revenue increased by 123.0% to $262.4 million from Q4 2021 and 36.2% from Q4 2020, achieving comparable sales growth (1) of 60% compared to Q4 2021 and 13% compared to pre-COVID-19 Q4 2020

increased by 123.0% to from Q4 2021 and 36.2% from Q4 2020, achieving comparable sales growth of 60% compared to Q4 2021 and 13% compared to pre-COVID-19 Q4 2020 Gross profit margin (1) increased to 40.4% from 38.5% in Q4 2021 and 37.3% in Q4 2020

increased to 40.4% from 38.5% in Q4 2021 and 37.3% in Q4 2020 Net income increased by 113.0% to $34.2 million from $16.1 million

increased by 113.0% to from Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $66.3 million from $35.2 million in Q4 2021 and $42.4 million in Q4 2020

increased to from in Q4 2021 and in Q4 2020 Adjusted Net Income(1) of $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $0.16 per diluted share in Q4 2021 and $0.21 per diluted share in Q4 2020

(1) Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The Company's fourth quarter results include the consolidation of CYC Design Corporation ("CYC") which closed on June 25, 2021. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on business operations in fiscal 2021 and 2022, certain references to Q4 2020 and fiscal 2020 have been included where Management deems to be a more meaningful measurement of the Company's performance. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures or supplementary measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information".

Strategic Accomplishments for Fiscal 2022

Grew active US clients by over 100% in the 12 month period

Achieved 131.8% growth in USA revenue, through strength in both our boutiques and eCommerce

Drove continued momentum growing eCommerce revenue by 32.5% on top of 88.3% growth last year, to comprise 37.8% of net revenue in fiscal 2022

Strategically managed global supply chain disruptions to ensure product availability to meet demand

Opened six new boutiques and repositioned six existing boutiques in premier real estate locations

Launched store inventory visibility, digital gift cards and other digital capabilities as we accelerated investments across infrastructure and talent to support future growth

Advanced initiatives to support Aritzia's communities, cultivate diversity and enhance sustainability

Fourth Quarter Results Compared to Q4 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Variance Q4 2022 to Q4 2021















% % pts eCommerce revenue $ 181,968 41.0% $ 149,864 56.0%

21.4%

Retail revenue

262,354 59.0%

117,661 44.0%

123.0%

Net revenue

444,322 100.0%

267,525 100.0%

66.1%





















Gross profit

179,506 40.4%

102,925 38.5%

74.4% 1.9%



















SG&A

120,221 27.1%

72,357 27.0%

66.1% 0.1%



















Net income $ 34,225 7.7% $ 16,070 6.0%

113.0% 1.7%



















Net income per diluted share $ 0.29

$ 0.14



107.1%





















Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 66,303 14.9% $ 35,205 13.2%

88.3% 1.7%



















Adjusted Net Income(1) per diluted share $ 0.34

$ 0.16



112.5%























Net revenue increased by 66.1% to $444.3 million, compared to $267.5 million in Q4 2021. The Company continues to see an unprecedented acceleration of sales in the United States, where net revenues increased by 108.8% to C$216.8 million, compared to C$103.8 million in Q4 2021.

eCommerce revenue increased by 21.4% to $182.0 million , compared to $149.9 million in Q4 2021. The Company's eCommerce business continued its momentum, building on the 81.1% increase in Q4 2021.

increased by 21.4% to , compared to in Q4 2021. The Company's eCommerce business continued its momentum, building on the 81.1% increase in Q4 2021. Retail revenue increased by 123.0% to $262.4 million , compared to $117.7 million in Q4 2021. The increase in revenue was led by outstanding performance of our comparable and new boutiques in the United States , strong double digit comparable sales growth(1) in Canada , as well as boutique revenue from 39 of our boutiques which were closed for the majority of Q4 2021. Boutique count at the end of Q4 totaled 106 compared to 101 boutiques at the end of Q4 2021.

Gross profit increased by 74.4% to $179.5 million, compared to $102.9 million in Q4 2021. Gross profit margin was 40.4%, compared to 38.5% in Q4 2021. The improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to leverage on occupancy costs, lower markdowns, and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar, partially offset by higher expedited freight costs as a result of global supply chain disruptions.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by 66.1% to $120.2 million, compared to $72.4 million in Q4 2021. SG&A expenses were 27.1% of net revenue, compared to 27.0% in Q4 2021. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to variable selling costs associated with the increase in revenue and continued investment in talent, technology, and marketing initiatives.

Net income was $34.2 million, an increase of 113.0% compared to $16.1 million in Q4 2021.

Net income per diluted share was $0.29, compared to $0.14 in Q4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $66.3 million or 14.9% of net revenue, an increase of 88.3% compared to $35.2 million or 13.2% of net revenue in Q4 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $39.5 million, an increase of 123.3% compared to $17.7 million in Q4 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) per diluted share was $0.34, an increase of 112.5% compared to $0.16 in Q4 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4 totaled $265.2 million compared to $149.1 million at the end of Q4 2021. In the last twelve months, the Company has repaid its $75.0 million term loan and funded the initial payment of $32.9 million for the acquisition of CYC. The Company currently has zero drawn on its revolving credit facility.

Inventory at the end of Q4 was $208.1 million, compared to $171.8 million at the end of Q4 2021. The Company continues to manage its inventory position to meet demand despite global supply chain disruptions.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)(1) were $16.4 million in Q4 2022, compared to $9.4 million in Q4 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Compared to Fiscal 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Variance















% % pts eCommerce revenue $ 564,340 37.8% $ 425,929 49.7%

32.5%

Retail revenue

930,290 62.2%

431,394 50.3%

115.6%

Net revenue

1,494,630 100.0%

857,323 100.0%

74.3%





















Gross profit

654,952 43.8%

312,505 36.5%

109.6% 7.3%



















SG&A

392,802 26.3%

250,726 29.2%

56.7% (2.9%)



















Net income $ 156,917 10.5% $ 19,227 2.2%

716.1% 8.3%



















Net income per diluted share $ 1.36

$ 0.17



700.0%





















Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 289,385 19.4% $ 76,812 9.0%

276.7% 10.4%



















Adjusted Net Income (1) per

diluted share $ 1.53

$ 0.23



565.2%























Net revenue increased by 74.3% to $1.5 billion, compared to $857.3 million in fiscal 2021. The Company has seen an unprecedented acceleration of sales in the United States, where net revenues increased by 131.8% to C$676.1 million, compared to C$291.7 million in fiscal 2021. The Company also saw meaningful growth in Canada where net revenue increased by 44.7% to $818.5 million, compared to $565.6 million in fiscal 2021.

Gross profit increased by 109.6% to $655.0 million, compared to $312.5 million in fiscal 2021. Gross profit margin was 43.8% compared to 36.5% in fiscal 2021. The improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to leverage on occupancy costs, lower markdowns, the strengthening of the Canadian dollar, and lower warehousing and distribution costs, partially offset by higher expedited freight costs as a result of global supply chain disruptions and lower rent abatements.

SG&A expenses increased by 56.7% to $392.8 million, compared to $250.7 million in fiscal 2021. SG&A expenses were 26.3% of net revenue compared to 29.2% of net revenue in fiscal 2021. Excluding the benefit of government payroll subsidies, the increase in SG&A expenses was 42.2%. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to variable selling costs associated with the increase in revenue and continued investment in talent, technology, and marketing initiatives.

Net income was $156.9 million, compared to $19.2 million in fiscal 2021.

Net income per diluted share was $1.36, compared to $0.17 in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $289.4 million, or 19.4% of net revenue, compared to $76.8 million, or 9.0% of net revenue in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $176.7 million, compared to $26.0 million in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) per diluted share was $1.53, compared to $0.23 for the fiscal 2021.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)(1) were $52.6 million, compared to $42.5 million in fiscal 2021.

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" below, including for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures used in this release to the most comparable IFRS measures. See also sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business", "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details concerning Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives) and free cash flow including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure.

Outlook

The Company's strong momentum continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Aritzia is on-track to deliver net revenue of approximately $375 million, representing just over a 50% increase compared to last year. This reflects continued strength in the United States across both its retail and eCommerce channels, as well as, strong recovery of the Company's business in Canada. This revenue range for the first quarter reflects all boutiques opened with no COVID-19 related restrictions in place, compared to last year when 50% or 34 of the Company's boutiques in Canada were mandated to close for approximately two-thirds of the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Aritzia currently expects the following:

Net revenue of approximately $1.8 billion , representing an increase of approximately 20% from fiscal 2022. This is led by continued strength in the Company's business in the United States across both channels, as well as continued growth in Canada driven by its eCommerce business and recovery in its boutiques, and contribution from its retail expansion with:

, representing an increase of approximately 20% from fiscal 2022. This is led by continued strength in the Company's business in across both channels, as well as continued growth in driven by its eCommerce business and recovery in its boutiques, and contribution from its retail expansion with: Eight to ten new boutiques with all but one in the United States , including Forum Shops in Las Vegas and Aventura Mall in Miami already opened; and

, including Forum Shops in and Aventura Mall in already opened; and

Four to five boutique expansions or repositions, including three to four locations in Canada and one in the United States .

and one in . Gross profit margin to decrease by approximately 100 bps compared to last year, reflecting ongoing impacts from global supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressure, and discontinued COVID relief subsidies;

SG&A as a percent of net revenue to increase approximately 50 bps to 100 bps compared to last year, reflecting ongoing investments to fuel our future growth;

Net capital expenditures in the range of $110 million to $120 million , comprised of:

to , comprised of: Boutique network growth,



New distribution centre in the Greater Toronto area, and

area, and

Ongoing investments in technology, infrastructure to enhance the Company's eCommerce capabilities and omni-channel experience, and support office expansion.

The foregoing outlook is based on management's current strategies and may be considered forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such outlook is based on estimates and assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, general economic and geopolitical conditions and the competitive environment as well as further COVID-19 resurgences. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary. See also the "Forward-Looking Information" section of this earnings release and "Risk Factors" section of our MD&A and AIF.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On January 12, 2022, the Company announced the commencement of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase and cancel up to 3,732,725 of its subordinate voting shares ("Shares"), representing approximately 5.0% of the public float of 74,654,507, during the twelve month period commencing January 17, 2022 and ending January 16, 2023. During fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 164,200 Shares for cancellation at an average price of $54.79 per Share, for total cash consideration of $9.0 million.

Comparable Sales Growth

Comparable sales growth is typically a useful operating metric in assessing the performance of the Company's business to explain our total combined revenue growth in eCommerce and established boutiques. Due to temporary boutique closures from COVID-19, which resulted in boutiques being removed from our comparable store base, we believe total comparable sales growth is not currently representative of our business and therefore we have not reported figures on this metric in this MD&A. Instead, we may make a temporary reference in this MD&A to retail comparable sales growth from established boutiques which is calculated as comparable sales growth with the exclusion of eCommerce revenue growth..

Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including certain retail industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share", "capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)" and "free cash flow." This press release also makes reference to "gross profit margin" as well as "comparable sales growth", which are commonly used operating metrics in the retail industry but may be calculated differently compared to other retailers. Gross profit margin and comparable sales growth are considered supplementary measures under applicable securities laws. These non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release under the heading "Selected Consolidated Financial Information".

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q4 2022 13 Weeks Q4 2021 13 Weeks Q4 2020 13 Weeks Fiscal 2022 52 Weeks Fiscal 2021 52 Weeks Fiscal 2020 52 Weeks













Net revenue $ 444,322 100.0% $ 267,525 100.0% $ 275,430 100.0% $ 1,494,630 100.0% $ 857,323 100.0% $ 980,589 100.0%

Cost of goods sold

264,816 59.6%

164,600 61.5%

172,589 62.7%

839,678 56.2%

544,818 63.5%

577,165 58.9%









































Gross profit

179,506 40.4%

102,925 38.5%

102,841 37.3%

654,952 43.8%

312,505 36.5%

403,424 41.1%









































Operating expenses





































Selling, general and administrative

120,221 27.1%

72,357 27.0%

64,331 23.4%

392,802 26.3%

250,726 29.2%

243,362 24.8%

Stock-based compensation

5,725 1.3%

4,193 1.6%

2,411 0.9%

26,131 1.7%

10,691 1.2%

7,790 0.8%









































Income from operations

53,560 12.1%

26,375 9.9%

36,099 13.1%

236,019 15.8%

51,088 6.0%

152,272 15.5%

Finance expense

6,092 1.4%

6,464 2.4%

6,914 2.5%

25,202 1.7%

28,420 3.3%

28,319 2.9%

Other expense (income)

740 0.2%

(2,129) (0.8%)

(1,354) (0.5%)

(8,783) (0.6%)

(3,534) (0.4%)

(2,185) (0.2%)









































Income before income taxes

46,728 10.5%

22,040 8.2%

30,539 11.1%

219,600 14.7%

26,202 3.1%

126,138 12.9%

Income tax expense

12,503 2.8%

5,970 2.2%

8,824 3.2%

62,683 4.2%

6,975 0.8%

35,544 3.6%









































Net income $ 34,225 7.7% $ 16,070 6.0% $ 21,715 7.9% $ 156,917 10.5% $ 19,227 2.2% $ 90,594 9.2%









































Other Performance Measures:





































Year-over-year net revenue

growth (decline)

66.1%



(2.9%)



6.3%



74.3%



(12.6%)



12.2%



Comparable sales growth(i)

n/a



n/a



8.9%



n/a



n/a



7.6%



Capital cash expenditures (net of

proceeds from lease incentives) $ (16,434)

$ (9,415)

$ (9,732)

$ (52,607)

$ (42,529)

$ (36,253)



Free cash flow $ (37,047)

$ (24,936)

$ 20,656

$ 221,937

$ 36,306

$ 117,246



Number of boutiques, end of

period

106



101



96



106



101



96







Note: (i) Please see the "Comparable Sales Growth" section above for more details.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks













Canada $ 227,524 $ 163,681 $ 180,303 $ 818,495 $ 565,591 $ 642,973 United States 216,798 103,844 95,127 676,135 291,732 337,616













Net revenue $ 444,322 $ 267,525 $ 275,430 $ 1,494,630 $ 857,323 $ 980,589

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks













Net cash generated from operating activities $ 733 $ 5,438 $ 45,463 $ 338,353 $ 125,628 $ 210,539 Net cash (used in) generated from financing

activities (20,171) (17,969) (11,179) (124,093) (40,586) (145,865) Cash used in investing activities (20,734) (11,368) (12,167) (99,576) (50,848) (47,790) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents (515) (990) (33) 1,414 (2,797) (31)













Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (40,687) $ (24,889) $ 22,084 $ 116,098 $ 31,397 $ 16,853

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks













Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:











Net income $ 34,225 $ 16,070 $ 21,715 $ 156,917 $ 19,227 $ 90,594 Depreciation and amortization 12,110 10,723 9,017 44,569 38,871 34,422 Depreciation on right-of-use assets 17,593 16,410 15,117 68,058 66,278 59,080 Finance expense 6,092 6,464 6,914 25,202 28,420 28,319 Income tax expense 12,503 5,970 8,824 62,683 6,975 35,544













EBITDA 82,523 55,637 61,587 357,429 159,771 247,959













Adjustments to EBITDA:











Stock-based compensation 5,725 4,193 2,411 26,131 10,691 7,790 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases(i) (22,939) (21,985) (20,973) (90,048) (89,949) (82,527) Unrealized gain on equity derivatives

contracts 994 (2,640) (650) (11,192) (3,701) (650) Fair value adjustment of NCI in

exchangeable shares liability - - - 2,000 - - Fair value adjustment for inventories

acquired in CYC - - - 1,902 - - Acquisition costs of CYC - - - 2,633 - - Secondary offering transaction costs - - - 530 - -













Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,303 $ 35,205 $ 42,375 $ 289,385 $ 76,812 $ 172,572 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage

of net revenue 14.9% 13.2% 15.4% 19.4% 9.0% 17.6%













Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted Net Income:











Net income $ 34,225 $ 16,070 $ 21,715 $ 156,917 $ 19,227 $ 90,594 Adjustments to net income:











Stock-based compensation 5,725 4,193 2,411 26,131 10,691 7,790 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity

derivatives contracts 994 (2,640) (650) (11,192) (3,701) (650) Fair value adjustment of NCI in

exchangeable shares liability - - - 2,000 - - Fair value adjustment for

inventories acquired in CYC - - - 1,902 - - Acquisition costs of CYC - - - 2,633 - - Secondary offering transaction costs - - - 530 - - Related tax effects (1,469) 55 (48) (2,185) (189) (346) Adjusted Net Income $ 39,475 $ 17,678 $ 23,428 $ 176,736 $ 26,028 $ 97,388 Adjusted Net Income as a

percentage of net revenue 8.9% 6.6% 8.5% 11.8% 3.0% 9.9% Weighted average number of

diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 116,774 114,052 113,120 115,784 112,844 112,128 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.34 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 $ 1.53 $ 0.23 $ 0.87



Note: (i) Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks













Depreciation of right-of-use assets,

excluding fair value adjustments $ (17,460) $ (16,410) $ (15,117) $ (67,702) $ (66,278) $ (59,080) Interest expense on lease liabilities (5,479) (5,575) (5,856) (22,346) (23,671) (23,447)













Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases $ (22,939) $ (21,985) $ (20,973) $ (90,048) $ (89,949) $ (82,527)

CAPITAL CASH EXPENDITURES (NET OF PROCEEDS FROM LEASE INCENTIVES)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks Cash used in investing activities $ (20,734) $ (11,368) $ (12,167) $ (99,576) $ (50,848) $ (47,790) Acquisition of CYC Design

Corporation, net of cash

acquired - - - 32,555 - - Proceeds from lease incentives 4,300 1,953 2,435 14,414 8,319 11,537













Capital cash expenditures (net of

proceeds from lease incentives) $ (16,434) $ (9,415) $ (9,732) $ (52,607) $ (42,529) $ (36,253)

FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q4 2022 13 weeks Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks Net cash generated from operating

activities $ 733 $ 5,438 $ 45,463 $ 338,353 $ 125,628 $ 210,539 Interest paid on credit facilities 613 890 971 2,491 4,651 4,429 Proceeds from lease incentives 4,300 1,953 2,435 14,414 8,319 11,537 Repayments of principal on lease

liabilities (21,959) (21,849) (16,046) (66,300) (51,444) (61,469) Purchase of property, equipment and

intangible assets (20,734) (11,368) (12,167) (67,021) (50,848) (47,790)













Free cash flow $ (37,047) $ (24,936) $ 20,656 $ 221,937 $ 36,306 $ 117,246

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

February 27, 2022

As at

February 28, 2021 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 265,245

$ 149,147 Accounts receivable

8,147

6,202 Income taxes recoverable

6,455

4,719 Inventory

208,125

171,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,564

23,452 Total current assets

521,536

355,341 Property and equipment

223,190

189,568 Intangible assets

87,398

62,049 Goodwill

198,846

151,682 Right-of-use assets

362,887

363,417 Other assets

4,271

2,886 Deferred tax assets

26,458

15,794 Total assets

$ 1,424,586

$ 1,140,737









Liabilities

















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 179,344

$ 131,893 Income taxes payable

58,917

8,287 Current portion of contingent consideration

6,619

- Current portion of lease liabilities

86,724

71,452 Deferred revenue

55,721

37,563 Total current liabilities

387,325

249,195 Lease liabilities

417,067

423,380 Other non-current liabilities

22,359

15,059 Contingent consideration

6,618

- Non-controlling interest in exchangeable shares liability

35,500

- Deferred tax liabilities

24,906

17,985 Long-term debt

-

74,855 Total liabilities

893,775

780,474









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

251,291

228,665 Contributed surplus

56,342

56,606 Retained earnings

223,553

75,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(375)

(224)









Total shareholders' equity

530,811

360,263









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,424,586

$ 1,140,737

BOUTIQUE COUNT SUMMARY



Q4 2022 13 weeks(i) Q4 2021 13 weeks Fiscal 2022 52 weeks(i) Fiscal 2021 52 weeks









Number of boutiques, beginning of period 105 101 101 96 New boutiques 2 1 6 7 Repositioned to flagship boutique - (1) - (1) Boutique closure (1) - (1) - Boutiques temporarily closed due to mall

redevelopment - - - (1) Number of boutiques, end of period 106 101 106 101 Boutiques expanded or repositioned 1 - 6 3



Note: (i) CYC had four boutiques as at February 27, 2022 which are excluded from the boutique count.

