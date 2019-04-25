Aritzia to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2019

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia" or the "Company") (TSX: ATZ), a vertically integrated fashion brand, invites interested parties to participate in its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call, occurring on May 9, 2019, at 1:30 pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT. The Company's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results will be released after TSX market close the same day.

Details of the call are as follows:

Date: May 9, 2019 Time: 1:30 pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-800-319-4610 (Toll-free North America )

) 1-416-915-3239 ( Toronto and overseas long-distance)

and overseas long-distance) Please ask to participate in Aritzia's earnings call

Media and other interested parties may listen to the conference call via webcast, by selecting the fourth quarter 2019 earnings call webcast link on the events page of http://investors.aritzia.com.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and use replay access code 3169. A replay of the webcast will be available at the conclusion of the call and will remain on Aritzia's investor relations website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands. The Company's expansive and diverse range of women's fashion apparel and accessories addresses a broad range of style preferences and lifestyle requirements. Aritzia is well known and deeply loved by its clients in Canada with growing client awareness and affinity in the United States and outside of North America. Aritzia aims to delight its clients through an aspirational shopping experience and exceptional client service that extends across its more than 90 boutiques and eCommerce business, aritzia.com.

