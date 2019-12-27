Aritzia to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Conference Call Details:

Date: January 9, 2020

Time: 5:30am PST / 8:30am EST

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free)

toll-free) 1-416-915-3239 ( Toronto and overseas long-distance)

The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/.

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 3901. An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands. The Company's expansive and diverse range of women's fashion apparel and accessories addresses a broad range of style preferences and lifestyle requirements. Aritzia is well known and deeply loved by its clients in Canada with growing client awareness and affinity in the United States and outside of North America. Aritzia aims to delight its clients through an aspirational shopping experience and exceptional client service that extends across its more than 90 boutiques and eCommerce business, aritzia.com.

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aritzia.com

