ARIVA Luxury Residences Celebrates Its Grand Opening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARIVA Luxury Residences made its official debut in Las Vegas with its biggest grand opening celebration in company history: a summer soirée held last night, June 22. Located in the burgeoning south Las Vegas corridor on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cactus Avenue, hundreds of guests were treated to cocktails, succulent bites, enthralling entertainment and exciting interactive experiences throughout the evening.

ARIVA Luxury Residences, credit SurReel Video and Photo ARIVA Paseo, Fitness Center and Pool, credit SurReel Video and Photo

"This is a monumental day for us to celebrate the grand opening of this beautiful property," said Deb Kopolow, Senior Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield. "The vision of ARIVA is to evoke relaxation and discerning California-style luxury, which is reflected through the community's amenities and events. ARIVA is a place where you can truly live, work, and play. It's more than just a residential community; ARIVA is a lifestyle."

Guests and residents alike experienced the plentiful amenities of the hip property, including nine indoor and outdoor resident lounges, resort-style pools and spas, a lap pool, a zen garden, ideal for meditation, adjacent to a luxe yoga and pilates studio, a large state-of-the-art fitness center, a screening room with an entertainment bar and fire pits complemented by bistro-style lighting for socializing. Adorned with lush greenery throughout the property, ARIVA provides an oasis to residents who are seeking a home close to all of the exciting action of the Strip, but also a place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Excitement was in the air as a sneak preview of Otium at ARIVA was also revealed. Breaking ground later this year, the adjacent property will include a carefully curated selection of restaurants, retail stores, and an entertainment component where events, festivals and live music will be hosted. It will become a destination for the community and a walkable amenity for residents.

ARIVA presents breathtaking units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each equipped with high-end appliances complemented by contemporary color palettes and designer-curated finishes to provide an exquisite blend of style and comfort in one space.

For more information about Ariva Luxury Residences, please visit arivalasvegas.com .

