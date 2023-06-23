ARIVA Luxury Residences Celebrates Its Grand Opening in Las Vegas

News provided by

ARIVA Luxury Residences

23 Jun, 2023, 12:12 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARIVA Luxury Residences made its official debut in Las Vegas with its biggest grand opening celebration in company history: a summer soirée held last night, June 22. Located in the burgeoning south Las Vegas corridor on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cactus Avenue, hundreds of guests were treated to cocktails, succulent bites, enthralling entertainment and exciting interactive experiences throughout the evening.

Continue Reading
ARIVA Luxury Residences, credit SurReel Video and Photo
ARIVA Luxury Residences, credit SurReel Video and Photo
ARIVA Paseo, Fitness Center and Pool, credit SurReel Video and Photo
ARIVA Paseo, Fitness Center and Pool, credit SurReel Video and Photo

"This is a monumental day for us to celebrate the grand opening of this beautiful property," said Deb Kopolow, Senior Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield. "The vision of ARIVA is to evoke relaxation and discerning California-style luxury, which is reflected through the community's amenities and events. ARIVA is a place where you can truly live, work, and play. It's more than just a residential community; ARIVA is a lifestyle."

Guests and residents alike experienced the plentiful amenities of the hip property, including nine indoor and outdoor resident lounges, resort-style pools and spas, a lap pool, a zen garden, ideal for meditation, adjacent to a luxe yoga and pilates studio, a large state-of-the-art fitness center, a screening room with an entertainment bar and fire pits complemented by bistro-style lighting for socializing. Adorned with lush greenery throughout the property, ARIVA provides an oasis to residents who are seeking a home close to all of the exciting action of the Strip, but also a place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Excitement was in the air as a sneak preview of Otium at ARIVA was also revealed. Breaking ground later this year, the adjacent property will include a carefully curated selection of restaurants, retail stores, and an entertainment component where events, festivals and live music will be hosted. It will become a destination for the community and a walkable amenity for residents.

ARIVA presents breathtaking units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each equipped with high-end appliances complemented by contemporary color palettes and designer-curated finishes to provide an exquisite blend of style and comfort in one space.

For more information about Ariva Luxury Residences, please visit arivalasvegas.com.

PRESS CONTACTS
Lauren Cahlan
OneSeven Agency
702.472.7692

Michael Boonshoft
Cushman & Wakefield
Director, Americas PR & External Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE ARIVA Luxury Residences

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.