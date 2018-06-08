Arix Bioscience plc: Update on Autolus Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

The registration statement discloses an indicative pricing range for the proposed offering of U.S.$15.00 - U.S.$17.00 per ADS. This would represent an increase in value of Arix's current shareholding in Autolus (compared to the £20.1 million 2018 sterling holding value) of £10.5 - £14.6 million. The proposed maximum aggregate offering amount specified in the filing is U.S.$125.0 million, which assumes that the offering price is at the midpoint of the indicative pricing range and does not include the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs.

Arix has indicated an interest in purchasing ADSs in the offering, subject to agreement with the underwriters.

The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR database.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

About Autolus

Autolus is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

