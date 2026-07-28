Arixa Capital Closes $74.8 Million Construction Loan for Townhome Community in Flagstaff, Arizona

PHOENIX, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital announced that it has closed a $74.8 million construction loan to finance the development of Pine Haven, an 83-unit townhome community in Flagstaff, Arizona. The project is sponsored by Red Oak Development Group.

Pine Haven is positioned to meet continued demand for high-quality housing in one of Arizona's most desirable residential markets. Set amongst Flagstaff's ponderosa pine forests, the community combines a natural setting with proximity to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and major employment centers.

"Pine Haven is a thoughtfully designed community that will bring much-needed for-sale housing to the Flagstaff market," said Carlie Yapp, SVP of Strategic Accounts at Arixa Capital. "We are pleased to partner with Red Oak Development Group and to provide a financing solution through our Pro Builder financing program."

The project is led by Tom Staub and Luke Caraway of Red Oak Development Group along with David Teo, and together the sponsors bring extensive experience across real estate development, investment management, community planning, and capital markets.

"Our goal was to create a community that reflects the natural beauty and character of the area while delivering much-needed housing," said Tom Staub, CEO of Red Oak Development Group. "Arixa understood both the vision and the complexity of the project, structuring a financing solution that supports a phased execution. We're excited to partner together and bring this community to life."

Located at 2951 South Masonic Lane, Pine Haven is a fully entitled residential development planned across 12 residential buildings and amenity structures, including a clubhouse and observation tower, totaling approximately 185,940 square feet. Upon completion, the project is anticipated to deliver townhomes with three distinct floor plan options. Each home will feature three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, and private indoor-outdoor living spaces designed to complement the area's setting.

"Flagstaff continues to stand out as a market with strong fundamentals, limited housing supply, and lasting appeal for homebuyers," said David Teo. "We're proud to partner with Arixa on a project that helps meet that demand while creating long-term value for the community and our investment partners."

This financing was provided through Arixa's Pro Builder program, which finances residential and mixed use developments of 20+ units that require sophisticated capital structures. The program supports phased projects through a single approval process, from acquisition and construction through final sale or refinance. To date, Arixa has financed more than $2 billion in large-scale residential and mixed use projects.

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $8.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years.1 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.arixacapital.com.

About Red Oak Development Group

Red Oak Development Group is a Texas-based real estate development firm creating complete, people-centered communities. Founded by a team with decades of experience building award-winning neighborhoods across the country, Red Oak was formed with a mission to challenge outdated development norms and reshape how success is measured in the built environment. The company believes in belonging over branding, long-term impact over short-term margins, and measuring value not in rooftops or return on investment, but in time and connection. For more information, visit www.redoakvc.com.

For more information about Arixa Capital's Pro Builder program, please contact:

Carlie Yapp

SVP, Strategic Accounts

[email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Pavlov

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

Important Disclosures & Endnotes

Arixa Capital is a California Finance Lender (CFL License No. 60DBO-98673). Carlie Yapp is a licensed California real estate broker (DRE License No. 01906995).



Financing is provided for business purposes only and is not available for consumer or owner-occupied residential lending. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to lend or a solicitation of a loan. Borrower comments or quotes included herein could potentially be considered a testimonial. The testimonial is not an endorsement of Arixa and/or its services. It is the opinion of a borrower with whom Arixa has partnered, and is based on the borrower's own experiences with Arixa. No compensation or consideration of any kind was paid or provided to the borrower for their testimonial. Each borrower's experiences and results with Arixa will vary materially, and this testimonial is not a guarantee or promise of a similar experience or outcome. This testimonial reflects the real-life experience of the borrower who used our services. Arixa does not claim, nor should any consumer of this press release assume, that any individual borrower experience recounted is typical or representative of what any other borrower might experience. The testimonial included herein is given verbatim except for grammatical or typing error corrections.

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html .

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC