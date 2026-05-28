Arixa Capital Closes $200 Million Residential Transition Loan Securitization

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa"), a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager, today announced the closing of its second residential transition loan ("RTL") securitization. The transaction attracted significant demand from a broad base of institutional investors.

The securitization is backed by a diversified pool of loans originated and serviced by Arixa across major U.S. markets. The transaction offered Class A1 and Class A2 notes, totaling $180 million, with Arixa retaining the bottom $20 million. The structure features a two-year revolving period, which allows principal paydowns on underlying loans to be reinvested into newly originated assets. Performance Trust Capital Partners served as the sole structuring agent and bookrunner for the transaction.

"Arixa's second RTL securitization expands our access to institutional capital and strengthens our capacity to reliably finance residential and multifamily projects nationwide," said Seth Davis, Managing Director. "The transaction reflects the strength of our scalable origination engine, which is built on long-standing clients who value certainty of execution."

The securitization comes amid record growth for the firm. Arixa achieved over $2 billion in annual loan origination volume in 2025 and is exceeding that pace year to date. This growth has been supported by Arixa's vertically integrated operating platform, which brings origination, underwriting, servicing, and construction draw management in-house. This structure is designed to deliver speed, certainty, and consistency for borrowers, while enabling the firm to maintain credit discipline and proactively manage portfolio risk.

"We are committed to aligning investor capital with borrower needs through a disciplined and transparent investment process," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director. "As we scale the Arixa platform, we remain focused on executing consistently for borrowers and generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our capital partners."

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $8.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.5 billion as of the date of this release. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years. 1 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

To learn more about Arixa Capital, please contact:

Greg Hebner

Managing Director

[email protected]

Seth Davis

Managing Director

[email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Pavlov

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC