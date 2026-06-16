Arixa Capital Surpasses $8 Billion in Loan Originations, Strengthens Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa"), a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager, announced that it has surpassed $8 billion in total loan originations since inception. The milestone reflects sustained demand from professional builders and developers for reliable capital. It also highlights Arixa's continued evolution into an institutional platform designed to serve both borrowers and investors across market cycles.

Founded in 2006, Arixa has financed the acquisition, construction, and/or renovation of over 15,000 housing units nationwide. The firm provides short-term loans ranging from $250,000 to $75 million, combining local market expertise with the scale and reliability of a national lending platform.

"Surpassing $8 billion reflects years of disciplined execution and strong client relationships," said Greg Hebner, CEO of Arixa Capital. "Our borrowers rely on us to execute, and our investors rely on us to be consistent. As we grow, our focus remains on delivering dependable capital while staying aligned with our investors."

In 2025, Arixa surpassed $2 billion in annual loan originations, and is exceeding that pace year‑to‑date. This growth has been supported by Arixa's vertically integrated platform, which brings origination, underwriting, servicing, and construction draw management in-house. This structure is designed to deliver speed, certainty, and consistency for borrowers, while enabling the firm to maintain credit discipline and proactively manage portfolio risk.

At the same time, Arixa has continued to strengthen its operational foundation as it expands and diversifies its capital base, including global alternative investment managers and RIAs seeking access to institutional‑quality real estate private credit. The firm recently closed its second RTL securitization, marked more than 15 years of performance in the Arixa Secured Income Fund, and broadened fund distribution through the iCapital marketplace.

To support continued growth, Arixa has expanded its senior leadership team. Brian Sakamoto has joined Arixa as General Counsel and a member of the Executive Management team. Brian brings more than 20 years of experience as a real estate lending attorney, most recently serving as in-house counsel to the real estate debt funds business at PGIM.

Arixa also welcomed Jonathan Setiabrata as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. He leads investor relations and capital formation efforts. Jonathan has more than a decade of experience across alternative investments, including roles with Pinegrove Venture Partners, SVB Capital, White Oak Global Advisors, and J.P. Morgan.

As banks retreat from financing residential acquisitions, construction, and renovations, Arixa believes well-capitalized private lenders will play an increasingly important role. The firm's expanding leadership team and growing capital base position Arixa to remain a long-term partner to both borrowers and investors.

"We've been intentional about scaling Arixa in ways that enhance the high-touch service our borrowers value," said Seth Davis, President of Arixa Capital. "We firmly believe the same discipline and infrastructure that gives investors confidence also enables us to be a better lending partner."

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $8.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.5 billion as of the date of this release. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years. 1 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

To learn more about Arixa Capital, please contact:

Greg Hebner

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Seth Davis

President

[email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Pavlov

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

Important Disclosures & Endnotes

Arixa Capital is a California Finance Lender (CFL) (License No. 60DBO-98673). Greg Hebner is a licensed California real estate broker (DRE License No. 01396057). Seth Davis is a licensed mortgage loan originator (NMLS ID 2140186).

Financing is provided for business purposes only and is not available for consumer or owner-occupied residential lending. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to lend or a solicitation of a loan.

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html .

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC