Arize AI and Infogain Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Outcomes With Ignis

Collaboration combines Infogain's consulting and delivery expertise with Arize's vendor-agnostic AI engineering & observability platform to operationalize reliable, scalable AI systems

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, a leading AI observability and LLM evals company, today announced a strategic partnership with Infogain to help joint customers design, evaluate, and scale AI systems from first prototype to production outcomes.

Infogain's Ignis — an AI innovation engine that leverages agentic frameworks and a broad partner ecosystem — will integrate Arize's AI agent engineering and observability capabilities to ensure complex AI applications deliver value and are reliable and measurable in production.

Why It Matters

Enterprises are racing to translate successful GenAI pilots into durable business value. This collaboration pairs Infogain's AI-first offerings, delivery accelerators, and Ignis Agentic Platform (an LLM and cloud-agnostic agentic platform) with Arize's end-to-end evaluation, tracing, and monitoring. The results enable organizations to move faster while meeting governance and ROI requirements.

"Our clients want AI that performs in the real world, not just in the lab. By bringing Arize AX into Ignis Agentic Platform, we bring a comprehensive platform with the best of our AI solutions & partnerships to help enterprises during the end-to-end of the agent lifecycle and tie the results to business KPIs," said Mohit Bhat, Chief Delivery & Innovation Officer at Infogain..

How Arize Complements Ignis

Arize AX helps teams test, evaluate, and monitor complex AI systems — from semi-autonomous multi-agent workflows and copilots to customer-facing applications — with:

Agent Tracing & Replay: Visibility across tools, LLM calls, and decision nodes; quickly reproduce and diagnose issues before they impact users.

Evaluations & Online Evals: Continuous, KPI-aligned checks to catch regressions and improve quality pre- and post-deployment.

Prompt & Model Optimization: Compare prompts and models across datasets; choose the best stack for each use case.

Real-Time Monitors & Alerts: Production observability tied to business outcomes and SLAs.

Coupled with Ignis' AI-first approach, partner ecosystem, and Ignis Agentic framework, AI-ready delivery teams can accelerate time-to-value while maintaining rigor on security, scale, and governance.

"Infogain's Ignis meets enterprises where they are and gets them to value fast. Together, we bring the discipline of evaluation and observability to every stage — from discovery to scaled rollout," said Noah Smolen, Head of Partnerships at Arize AI.

Arize is independent and framework-agnostic, working across clouds, LLMs, and agent frameworks. With native support for OpenInference — the open standard developed at the company — teams can unify traces and evaluations quickly. Under the hood, Arize's purpose-built ADB is engineered to scale real-time ingest, search, and analytics at enterprise scale.

About Infogain

Infogain is a leader in digital customer experience engineering based in Silicon Valley. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. It accelerates experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com

About Arize AI

Arize is a leading AI and agent engineering platform that helps teams design, evaluate, and operate production-grade AI systems with reliability and speed. Built to be independent and interoperable across models, frameworks, and clouds — with open-standard instrumentation at its core — Arize unifies development and production workflows in Arize AX (with Alyx for copilot-powered analysis) and complements them with the open-source Phoenix and OpenInference projects. Arize is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

