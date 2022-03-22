ANAHEIM, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize, an innovator in smart apartment technology, today announced Joel Sandoval as the company's new National Sales Director. Joel will be part of an expansion of Arize's executive team in response to increased market demand for its smart home ecosystem solutions and new product launches.

Arize Appoints Joel Sandoval as the New National Sales Director

In his role, Joel will be responsible for driving sales, reaching new markets and extending the reach of Arize's solutions within the multifamily and real estate community. With more than 15 years of multifamily industry experience, Joel brings valuable experience to the department and an ability to deliver the best smart home solutions to Arize customers. Joel has a proven track record for developing and executing strategies to grow multifamily businesses while driving team performance.

"We are very excited to have Joel oversee the national sales division at Arize. Joel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team that will be vital as the company continues to expand its solutions," said Rick Goldberg, Vice President of Sales at Arize. "As Arize continues to see demand for smart home ecosystems, we are confident our team will continue to provide quality customer service while working closely to identify solutions that would be best for the needs of our property managers and owners, as well as their tenants."

With Joel leading the national sales team, Arize will continue to expand its smart apartment ecosystem and develop innovative solutions that seamlessly form connections that enrich people's lives.

Learn more about Arize and the future of smart home technology: www.arizehub.com.

About Arize

Arize is a smart apartment technology provider that engineers property automation solutions for multifamily owners. Our products help property managers protect their communities from intrusion, connect with their residents, and elevate the apartment living experience. Arize offers smart locks, water leak detectors, motion sensors, smoke listeners, and more – all manufactured to meet the ever-growing needs of both property managers and their residents.

Media Contact:

Reputation Management Consultants

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior Director

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Arize