Arize Appoints Kendall Marolda as the New Strategic Sales Manager

Arize continues its sales team expansion in response to the significant increase in smart tech demand

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize, an innovator in smart apartment technology, today announced Kendall Marolda as the company's new Strategic Sales Manager. Kendall will be part of an expansion of Arize's sales team in response to increased market demand for smart home ecosystem solutions and new product launches for the multifamily industry.

In her role, Kendall will be responsible for driving sales, reaching new markets and extending the reach of Arize's solutions within the multifamily and real estate community. With more than 20 years of sales management experience, Kendall brings valuable knowledge to the department and an ability to deliver custom, smart home solutions to multifamily property owners and operators. Kendall has a proven track record for developing and executing strategies to grow multifamily businesses while driving team performance through targeted outreach.

"Kendall brings years of experience and knowledge to Arize that will help the company grow in the smart home technology industry as we continue to expand our solutions," said Rick Goldberg, Vice President of Sales at Arize. "As the demand for integrated smart home solutions in the multifamily industry continues to grow, we are confident that Arize has the best team to identify and fulfill the needs of our property owners, operators and their tenants. Kendall's industry experience and lasting relationships with regional and national property owners across the U.S. will allow Arize to offer an even more in-depth understanding of the solutions needed the meet the needs and demands of the multifamily industry."

With Kendall leading the strategic efforts of the national sales team, Arize will continue to expand its smart apartment ecosystem and develop innovative solutions that seamlessly form connections that enrich people's lives.

Learn more about Arize and the future of smart home technology: www.arizehub.com.

About Arize

Arize is a smart apartment technology provider that engineers property automation solutions for multifamily owners. Our products help property managers protect their communities from intrusion, connect with their residents, and elevate the apartment living experience. Arize offers smart locks, water leak detectors, motion sensors, smoke listeners, and more – all manufactured to meet the ever-growing needs of both property managers and their residents.

