Arize Completes Integration with Openpath Community Access Control

Arize partners with Openpath to increase security and enhance the resident experience in multifamily communities

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize, an innovator in smart apartment technology in the multifamily industry, completed its integration with Openpath, a leader in apartment and residential building access control. This partnership enables Arize to deliver a streamlined experience for property staff and residents, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms to control smart devices.

Arize

Openpath's access control locks are touchless and cloud-based. They enhance security for residents and property managers of multifamily communities. With this technology, property staff can use the Arize platform to monitor and control access to entry gates and entryways for common areas. Also, through the Arize platform, property managers can create and manage access credentials (FOB/RFID/codes) from their smart phone or computer.

Residents can now use the Arize Resident App to remotely grant themselves and guests' convenient access to the apartment's lobby, the pool, or any other shared areas on property. No need to carry or create keys for shared entry spaces, saving residents and property managers time.

This enhanced experience has significant potential to boost retention rates among residents. Property owners and residents will also enjoy greater peace of mind knowing that their community is protected by an added layer of security, reducing the chances of theft and trespassing.

"We were looking for a simple-yet-reliable smart access control solution that would integrate seamlessly with our platform," said Chao Wang, Chief Operating Officer at Arize. "Openpath is trusted by some of the most well-known companies in the world, and they have extensive experience in developing products catered to the multifamily space."

With Openpath, property managers can also expand the self-guided touring concept. Prospective residents can now check out gyms, pools, laundry rooms, etc., without a leasing agent present – and on their own time.

The Arize and Openpath integration is now live, so multifamily property managers and residents who currently use Arize's smart technology can expect to leverage these new features immediately. Arize is also currently working on several other major integrations, including one with self-guided touring platform Power Pro, which is set to launch soon.

Learn more about Arize and the future of smart home technology: www.arizehub.com.

Check out Openpath's flexible entry security for tenants and landlords: https://www.openpath.com/solutions/multi-family-residential.

About Arize

Arize is a smart apartment technology provider that engineers' property automation solutions for multifamily owners. Our products help property managers protect their communities from intrusion, connect with their residents, and elevate the apartment living experience. Arize offers smart locks, water leak detectors, motion sensors, smoke listeners, and more – all manufactured to meet the ever-growing needs of both property managers and their residents.

