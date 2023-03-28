Arize Completes Integration with Power Pro Leasing Elevated

Arize partners with Power Pro to create a seamless, self-guided touring experience for prospects

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize, an innovator in smart apartment technology in the multifamily industry, recently completed its integration with Power Pro. With its newly developed API, Arize now has the capacity to seamlessly integrate with a vast selection of third-party self-guided touring platforms. Overall, this will give multifamily owners a competitive edge by cutting costs, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the prospect touring experience.

These integrations turn self-guided touring into a premier experience that leaves a strong first impression on prospects, with everything they need at their fingertips. On-site teams can also increase their efficiency by conducting multiple tours simultaneously. As a result, owners will see higher ROI while reducing both hours of labor and payroll expenses.

Owners and operators will also no longer have to worry about the complicated logistics of self-guided tours. The entire process runs smoothly under a single streamlined platform. In tandem with Arize's recent integration with Openpath, residents and prospects can both enjoy a seamless entry system to common areas, building entries, and their apartment home.

"We were looking for a powerful smart solution to facilitate the logistics of self-guided touring," said Chao Wang, Chief Operating Officer at Arize. "We want to automate as much of this process as possible to help streamline operations for our partners."

The Arize and Power Pro integration is now live, so multifamily property managers and leasing agents who currently use Arize's smart technology can expect to leverage the self-guided touring features immediately.

"We are thrilled to announce our newest integration with Arize. This API enhances the self-guided tour feature within the Power Pro Agent App and Tour To-Go for a seamless prospect self-guided experience, opening a great opportunity for our mutual clients," said Lorinda Bodman, V.P. of Operations for Power Pro. "The partnership with such a forward-thinking company as Arize supports our continued effort to collaborate with industry innovators to offer new solutions to the multifamily space."

Arize is also currently working on several other integrations, including integrations with Z-Wave and Matter that will be available by the end of the year and into 2024.The Z-Wave and Matter integrations will accelerate the shift from traditional to technology amenities, giving owners the flexibility to scale their adoption of smart devices from most brands into their communities without worrying about compatibility issues.

Check out Power Pro's self-guided touring experience: https://powerproleasing.com/self-tour/.

Check out Arize's updated smart thermostat with precise humidity sensors:

https://www.arizehub.com/model-smart-thermostat-ast110/.

Learn more about Arize and the future of smart home technology: www.arizehub.com.

About Arize

Arize is a smart apartment technology provider that engineers property automation solutions for multifamily owners. Our products help property managers protect their communities from intrusion, connect with their residents, and elevate the apartment living experience. Arize offers smart locks, water leak detectors, motion sensors, smoke listeners, and more – all manufactured to meet the ever-growing needs of both property managers and their residents.

