Arize Expands Smart Apartment Technology Ecosystem With New Products and Upgrades

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize, an innovator in smart apartment technology, announced the launch of its next generation of IoT devices, including the Arize Smart Thermostat, Arize Smoke Listener, and 2nd generation upgrades to existing products. The Smart Thermostat and 2nd generation products are now available for purchase at www.arizehub.com.

Specialists in full vertical and legacy integration, Arize is challenging smart tech giants with their "smart made simple" business model. Arize's Smart Thermostat offers customizable batch scheduling, extreme temperature regulation, and works with 85% of HVAC systems. Users can personalize schedules, climate ranges, and manage energy costs while preventing damage from extreme weather.

"The smoke listener upgrades any smoke detector into an around-the-clock smart home solution, providing added safety and peace of mind to property managers and their residents," says Chao Wang, Chief Operating Officer at Arize. "The Arize Smoke Listener can identify smoke alerts from any ionization or photoelectric smoke detectors on the market and provide real-time alerts to users through the app."

The 2nd generation Arize product upgrades feature:

- Entry Sensor, Motion Sensor, and Water Leak Detectors:

New form factor for easier installation

- Arize Smart Lock:

Digital friends and family (F&F) code sharing, maintenance/inspection code distribution for self-guided touring

Keypad locks after consecutive failed entries

Lock tampering alert

Connection port compatible with 9V backup battery

"Our new smart thermostat and smoke listener will strengthen our smart home ecosystem to offer multifamily owners, operators, and residents a more robust network of devices. The products can be controlled and managed through our Arize Smart Hub and Property Management Platform, providing automated solutions that bolster the safety, security, and convenience within a home." says Wang. "The adoption of smart apartment technology elevates property class, increases NOI, and improves the efficiency of management and maintenance operations. We prioritize providing convenience and value to both property managers and residents. These new devices deliver on both fronts."

This new product release and upgrade are the first in Arize's efforts to disrupt the smart apartment industry and expand its ecosystem, developing innovative solutions that seamlessly form connections that enrich people's lives.

Learn more about Arize and the future of smart home technology: www.arizehub.com.

Download Hi-Res Images - Photos Courtesy of Arize

About Arize

Arize is a smart apartment technology provider that engineers property automation solutions for multifamily owners. Our products help property managers protect their communities from intrusion, connect with their residents, and elevate the apartment living experience. Arize offers smart locks, water leak detectors, motion sensors, smoke listeners, and more – all manufactured to meet the ever-growing needs of both property managers and their residents.

Media Contact:

Reputation Management Consultants

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior Director

248.842.0597

[email protected]

SOURCE Arize