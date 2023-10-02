Arize Premieres Open Source LLM Evals Library and Support for Traces and Spans

News provided by

Arize AI

02 Oct, 2023, 11:26 ET

Popular open source tool Phoenix continues to expand what is possible in LLM evaluation, troubleshooting, and observability

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize Phoenix, a popular open-source library for visualizing datasets and troubleshooting large language model (LLM)-powered applications, rolled out several industry-first capabilities in its latest release.

The update comes at a crossroads for generative AI, as new LLMOps tools race to keep up with the latest capabilities of foundation models. Over half (53.3%) of machine learning teams are planning production deployments of LLMs in the next year, but many continue to cite issues like hallucinations and responsible deployment as barriers in moving LLM-powered systems into the real world.

While the rise of LlamaIndex and LangChain has enabled developers to accelerate the development of applications powered by LLMs, the abstractions created by these frameworks can also make them complicated to debug. Phoenix's new support for LLM traces and spans means that AI engineers and developers can get visibility at a span-level and see exactly where an app breaks, with tools to analyze each step rather than just the end-result.

This capability is particularly useful for early app developers because it doesn't require them to send data to a SaaS platform to perform LLM evaluation and troubleshooting -- instead, the open-source solution provides a mechanism for pre-deployment LLM observability directly from their local machine. Phoenix supports all common spans and has a native integration into LlamaIndex and LangChain.

The new Phoenix LLM evals library is also designed for fast and accurate LLM-assisted evaluations, ultimately making the use of the evaluation LLM easy to implement. Applying data science rigor to the testing of model and template combinations, Phoenix offers proven LLM evals for common use cases and needs around retrieval (RAG) relevance, reducing hallucinations, question-and-answer on retrieved data, toxicity, code generation, summarization, and classification. The Phoenix LLM evals library is optimized to run evaluations quickly with support for the notebook, Python pipeline, and app frameworks such as LangChain and LlamaIndex.

"As LLM-powered applications increase in sophistication and new use cases emerge, deeper capabilities around LLM observability are needed to help debug and troubleshoot. We're pleased to see this open-source solution from Arize, along with a one-click integration to LlamaIndex, and recommend any AI engineers or developers building with LlamaIndex check it out," says Jerry Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of LlamaIndex.              

"Large language models are poised to transform industries and society, but when it comes to robust performance going from toy to production remains a challenge," said Jason Lopatecki, CEO and Co-Founder of Arize AI. "These industry-first updates from Phoenix promise to provide better LLM evals and deeper troubleshooting to make complex LLM-powered systems ready and reliable in the real world."

About Arize AI

Arize AI is a machine learning observability platform that helps ML teams deliver and maintain more successful AI in production. Arize's automated model monitoring and observability platform allows ML teams to quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall model performance across both structured data and image and large language models. Arize is a remote-first company with headquarters in Berkeley, CA.

Media Contact: Krystal Kirkland, [email protected]

SOURCE Arize AI

Also from this source

Arize AI Unveils Prompt Engineering and Retrieval Tracing Workflows For LLM Troubleshooting

Arize AI Debuts Observe Copilot, Winning "Coolest Technology" at VB Transform's Innovation Showcase

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.