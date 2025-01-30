Arizent Promotes Mary Ellen Egan to Senior Director, Strategy and Content, Live Media – Banking

Egan will lead the creation of content for events and innovative live media formats for American Banker, the company's flagship brand.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizent , a leading B2B information company, today announced that Mary Ellen Egan has been promoted to Senior Director, Strategy and Content, Live Media - Banking. In this newly created role, Egan will be responsible for the expansion and execution of programming for multiple conferences for American Banker , the company's award-winning, flagship brand for the banking industry, serving as host, moderator, thought leader and brand ambassador at in-person conferences and events. She will also develop innovative digital and live programming to expand and deepen the engagement of members within the company's renowned women's community, The Most Powerful Women in Banking™, as well as create and expand other rankings, recognition programs, and new communities in development for other markets.

Egan brings extensive banking and financial services expertise, longstanding relationships and industry connections to the role. Most recently, she served as American Banker's senior editor, awards programming, where she helped shape and lead the The Most Powerful Women in Banking annual rankings, conference and gala; led and edited related editorial content for American Banker magazine; regularly wrote columns and profiles for American Banker; and collaborated on other women's recognition programs across the enterprise.

"Mary Ellen is deeply committed to identifying new platforms and formats to transform rich journalism, storytelling and insights into meaningful and highly engaging live media programming that serves C-level executives and specific communities within the banking and financial services industry," said Arizent's Holly Sraeel, SVP of Strategy and Content, Live Media. "Her live-first content instincts will be key to accelerating growth in events and live media, including Leaders Live, The Most Powerful Women in Banking community, and new multimedia communities for financial industry segments that we see great value in serving."

Egan has spent most of her career in media and is currently an adjunct professor at New York University's journalism graduate school. A journalist's journalist and editor, Egan previously was managing editor of First Amendment Watch, deputy editor of The American Lawyer, executive managing editor of ForbesWoman, and chief of reporters at Forbes magazine.

"I am really energized to be taking on this new role within Live Media, particularly at a time when the banking industry is poised to benefit from potential deregulation, accelerate its position in the payments universe, and refine the customer experience through AI, data and other technologies," said Egan. "I am looking forward to leveraging my editorial experience and industry knowledge to amplify the performance of existing events and conferences while also creating a slate of new live programming for American Banker and The Most Powerful Women in Banking community."

