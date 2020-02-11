Arizona Agricultural Holding Co. Partners with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Phoenix B2B Expo

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is pleased to welcome Arizona Agricultural Holding Co. from Gilbert, Ariz. as an expo co-sponsor to our Arizona B2B Cannabusiness Expo in Phoenix on Feb. 13 - 14, 2020. Arizona Agricultural Holding Co. has been serving communities and helping hemp growers in the desert southwest for 120 years.

"The team I work with has over 120 years of combined experience in the Ag industry," Keith Cayton said. "Few people in the desert southwest have much, if any, experience growing hemp," he added.

Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

"Cannabis Industrial Marketplace" provides online and expo cannabusiness experiences. The 2020 Expo series stretches throughout the US focusing on emerging markets with the online resource CannabisImp.com providing access to over 4,000 Cannabusiness suppliers, backed by Strategic Market Solutions, LLC, a B2B lead generation company.

As a growing media supplier, they strive to solve problems that hemp growers face constantly. "The greatest challenge hemp growers face is reducing stressors to keep THC levels low. We are focusing our efforts on advising how to reduce stressors, the greatest of which is salinity. If they can't fix their salinity problem nothing else matters," Cayton said.

To do this, Cayton recommends the use of their product, Calcine, a water treatment formula geared specifically for salt management that also improves soil health and structure, and reduces water use.

"The most effective product on the market today for opening hard, compacted soils and reducing salinity is our product Calcine," Cayton said. "An organic version will be available soon," he added.

Attendees at our Arizona expo currently facing issues with hemp grows, look to Booth 132 for expert advice and solutions from Arizona Agricultural Holding Co. From compacted soil to high salt, they have the solutions your cannabusiness needs.

Additionally, seminars begin at 9 a.m. where attendees can hear from industry leaders ( http://azcannabisexpo.com/agenda ). Highlights include "'Harness the Sun' Choosing the Right Grow Lights - Cannabis Grow Lights 101" by Rod Brady, chief operating officer with Cultilux, a horticulture light bulb manufacturer, and "Critical Cleaning - The Key to Quality & Safety" presented by Michael Moussourakis, senior director of strategic affairs with Alconox Inc, an industry leader in laboratory detergents.

To purchase passes, head to http://azcannabisexpo.com/tickets .

Contact: Jen Wynn – 234021@email4pr.com 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Clio, MI 48420

SOURCE Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

Related Links

https://www.cannabisimp.com

