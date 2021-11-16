Arizona and Hawaii evoBrix™ Provider Management Information System Module Certified by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Nov 16, 2021, 08:56 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of innovative technology products and solutions that improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, announced today that Arizona and Hawaii's evoBrix™ Provider Management Information System (PMIS) Module, developed and deployed by CNSI, was awarded full certification by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Shared by both states through an innovative InterGovernmental Agreement, the evoBrix PMIS module is a next generation, cloud-based solution that represents a modern leap forward for the states' Medicaid business units by streamlining the enrollment process and including such key functionality as screening, credentialing, verification, registration, and site visits.
Following two years of collaboration between CNSI and the Medicaid State Agencies (MSA) for Arizona (AHCCCS), and Hawaii (Med-QUEST) to design, develop, and deploy the evoBrix PMIS module, CMS informed the states of certification on Sept. 14, 2021. As a result, Arizona and Hawaii are now eligible to receive the maximum enhanced federal funding through Federal Financial Participation, retroactive to August 2020 when the PMIS module went live. The milestone is a direct result of the collaborative and tireless efforts of the AHCCCS/Med-QUEST/CNSI team.
CMS Modular Certification demands extensive system documentation production to meet all criteria defined in CMS's Medicaid Enterprise Certification Toolkit (MECT) which validates that state PE modules meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The AHCCCS/Med-QUEST/CNSI team led live system demonstrations and prepared and delivered 159 evidence packets containing over 4,000 pages of material supporting PMIS Module compliance with the MECT.
"With this full approval from CMS for this MMIS module, AHCCCS and Med-QUEST are now poised to be able to streamline the provider enrollment process, improve the providers' user experience, and eliminate previous manual enrollment processes," said Kristen Challacombe, AHCCCS deputy director of business operations. "Moving to this cloud-based solution is one more step toward modernizing the technology we use to provide health care services to the nearly 2.2 million Arizona residents and 430,901 Hawaii residents enrolled in Medicaid."
"CNSI shares AHCCCS and Med-QUEST's commitment to give the medical provider community a seamless experience and allow them to focus on the most important thing: patient care," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "We are honored to support Arizona and Hawaii in their respective missions: to reach across Arizona to provide comprehensive, quality health care to those in need, and to empower Hawaii's residents to improve and sustain wellbeing by developing, promoting and administering innovative and high-quality healthcare programs with aloha."
