Arizona and Hawaii evoBrix™ Provider Management Information System Module Certified by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

CMS Modular Certification demands extensive system documentation production to meet all criteria defined in CMS's Medicaid Enterprise Certification Toolkit (MECT) which validates that state PE modules meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The AHCCCS/Med-QUEST/CNSI team led live system demonstrations and prepared and delivered 159 evidence packets containing over 4,000 pages of material supporting PMIS Module compliance with the MECT.

"With this full approval from CMS for this MMIS module, AHCCCS and Med-QUEST are now poised to be able to streamline the provider enrollment process, improve the providers' user experience, and eliminate previous manual enrollment processes," said Kristen Challacombe, AHCCCS deputy director of business operations. "Moving to this cloud-based solution is one more step toward modernizing the technology we use to provide health care services to the nearly 2.2 million Arizona residents and 430,901 Hawaii residents enrolled in Medicaid."

"CNSI shares AHCCCS and Med-QUEST's commitment to give the medical provider community a seamless experience and allow them to focus on the most important thing: patient care," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "We are honored to support Arizona and Hawaii in their respective missions: to reach across Arizona to provide comprehensive, quality health care to those in need, and to empower Hawaii's residents to improve and sustain wellbeing by developing, promoting and administering innovative and high-quality healthcare programs with aloha."

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with a major technology center in Chennai, India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, with large scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com.



