Arizona and Pennsylvania School Districts Select CalAmp's Synovia Solutions Technology to Improve School Bus Service

FLORENCE, Ariz. and BOYERTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, today announced that parents in the growing community of Florence Unified School District (FUSD) in Florence, Arizona and the suburban Boyertown Area School District (BASD) in Boyertown, Pennsylvania will start the new school year with the award-winning Synovia Solutions ™ school bus tracking app— Here Comes The Bus —trusted by more than a million users across North America. Synovia Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has an average of 350,000 daily users across North America and captured an Innovation Award from IHS Markit at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

The Here Comes The Bus solution provides a secure and convenient school bus experience by delivering real-time tracking of bus location via email and push notification alerts to ensure students and parents arrive at the school bus stop on time. The school districts are also partnering with Synovia to integrate a suite of digital tools on the districts' buses designed to improve safety, increase fleet efficiency and save money. CalAmp, Synovia's parent company, is dedicated to improving road safety and is an active member of Together For Safer Roads, a coalition focused on addressing the challenges of fleet safety.

"The Here Comes The Bus app is another way we strive to keep parents informed and their children safe. Our students will know exactly when to arrive at the bus stop and their parents will know when they are stepping off the bus in the afternoon," said Shannon Weber, director of transportation, Florence Unified School District. "The new technology reinforces our commitment to making our buses the safest way to transport students to and from school."

Families from Boyertown and Florence can expect the Here Comes The Bus mobile app to be available for download on Android and iOS supported devices throughout the first half of the school year to help student riders and drivers enjoy a more secure and convenient bus experience.

"We've got a strong focus on efficiency, effectiveness and safety, and the Here Comes The Bus mobile app fits neatly in all three of those categories. The students spoke and we listened," said Dana Bedden, superintendent of schools in Boyertown. "We're excited to help students experience a safer bus ride and for parents to enjoy the convenience and efficiency the app provides."

Florence and Boyertown are among the latest school districts nationwide to adopt the Here Comes The Bus app powered by cloud-based software that will provide school transportation managers with the fleet information needed to run safer and more efficient operations.

"The start of a new school year is always an exciting time but can also be stressful as parents and students adapt to a fresh bus schedule and morning routine," said Jon King of Synovia Solutions. "Florence and Boyertown are helping their communities better manage the school bus experience and we're excited to serve them."

The free mobile app, with more than one million downloads since its launch in 2015, has earned 4.6 stars on the Apple App store and a spot in the top 50 education-related apps.

"We recently celebrated passing 50,000 reviews on the Apple App store and are committed to the highest levels of customer service that helped us achieve such stellar ratings," King said. "We're rolling out a new customer service portal this summer to ensure parents, educators and administrators can rely on Synovia for fast, responsive and reliable customer service to keep daily alerts tied to on-time bus stop arrivals."

Please visit the Apple App store or Google Play to download the app. Synovia urges parents to contact us with any customer service issues via our customer support website. To learn more about Here Comes The Bus, watch this video and hear from parents on why they love this app.

About Synovia Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2012, Synovia Solutions, LLC provides GPS-driven smart fleet technology applications to increase savings, enhance safety and improve service. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CalAmp ® (Nasdaq: CAMP), Synovia delivers a powerful cloud-based solution via a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. With a nationwide customer base in K-12 transportation and municipal fleet management services, Synovia provides digital services that deliver essential, real-time data for smarter fleet management.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, CalAmp logo and Here Comes The Bus are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

