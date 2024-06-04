Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG) announces it's 'Girls First' AAG Prioritizing Female Athletics

AAG is the Premier Youth Sports and Entertainment Facility in North America

MESA, Ariz., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG), the USA's premier youth sports and entertainment facility, announces it's the first significant youth sports facility to prioritize girl's athletics. AAG believes that by putting 'Girls First', there is a future where female athletes are given the same opportunities, support, and recognition as their male counterparts.

Arizona Athletic Grounds Girls First

In concert with this pronouncement, AAG is launching the AAG NIL Contest - awarding three exceptional female collegiate athletes' life-changing $10,000 NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals each. "Girls First" is more than just a slogan; it is a promise and a commitment to creating a nurturing and empowering environment where female athletes can excel and inspire.

To celebrate this commitment, AAG is launching the "Community Champion Awards," a nationwide contest to find three exceptional female collegiate athletes to represent AAG who excel both on the field and in their communities. AAG seeks outstanding student-athletes who inspire with their dedication to their communities. These well-rounded individuals truly embody the AAG mission, culture and 'Girls First' spirit.

AAG is calling on everyone's support. If you know an outstanding female athlete who embodies the Girls First spirit, nominate her (or yourself!) for the AAG NIL Contest! The nomination process is simple: visit the link in AAG's Instagram bio or here, and share the athlete's story, highlighting their achievements and impactful community involvement. In addition to nominating, the community will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite ambassador. This ensures that when AAG considers and determines the ultimate winners, they also reflect the voices and choices of the community they inspire.

The contest kicks off on May 29th, 2024, and runs for 90 days. Winners will be announced after Labor Day. Together, let us create a movement that empowers young women in sports and paves the way for future generations.

About Arizona Athletic Grounds

AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America. The Mesa, Arizona facility serves millions of visitors per year, providing athletic and special events programming. The website, www.azgrounds.com /@ azgrounds are the new landing pages for information. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please reach out to the AAG team at [email protected] .

SOURCE Arizona Athletic Grounds