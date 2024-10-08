Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG) Announces Pioneering 'Girls First' Awards - AAG names Three Female Collegiate Ambassadors

AAG is dedicated to creating a platform that not only showcases the talents of female athletes, but also inspires and connects with future generations. The AAG "Girls First" Ambassador Awards of $10,000 will help support each of these women in their journey to creating spaces that uplift other female athletes. Additionally, by leading in their respective fields the three athletes will partner with AAG to amplify the "Girls First" movement, celebrating female athletics and creating an environment for young girls to embrace athletics as they drive meaningful change in the landscape of sports.

"Girls First embodies what AAG stands for. Our awards shine a light on these remarkable student-athletes. They have demonstrated their ability to be leaders and we are excited to work together to enhance the 'Girls First' initiative here at AAG," said Meg Stevens, AAG president.

About the winners:

Audrey Jimenez: A Trailblazer in Wrestling and an Inspiration to Young Girls

Audrey Jimenez , hailing from Tucson, Arizona, has become a trailblazer in the world of wrestling, proving that girls belong on the mat. As the first female to win a boys' state championship in Arizona, she has shattered stereotypes and inspired countless young girls to pursue their passion for wrestling. Audrey's achievements go beyond the mat, maintaining a 4.16 GPA while earning a spot on the Senior National Team for two consecutive years and serving as an Olympic Alternate. A 4x state champion, multiple national champion, and world medalist, Audrey continues to give back to her community by volunteering at camps and speaking to students about her journey. Now wrestling at Lehigh University, Audrey's dedication, determination, and love for the sport make her a role model for aspiring female athletes everywhere.

Kenley Horton: A Beacon of Determination and Inspiration in Volleyball

Kenley Horton, from Gilbert, Arizona, is a true testament to dedication and resilience in the world of volleyball. Now playing at Benedictine University at Mesa, an NAIA school, Kenley's journey has been marked by her unwavering commitment to her sport. Known as the player who is always the first to arrive and the last to leave, she does everything asked of her without hesitation. Despite living with congenital heart disease and chronic kidney disease, Kenley has faced every obstacle head-on, never using her health challenges as an excuse. Her perseverance and strength inspire not only her teammates but also young girls looking to overcome adversity and succeed in their passions.

Tatum Thomason: Empowering the Next Generation of Female Athletes through Soccer

Tatum Thomason , from Peoria, Arizona, is making waves on and off the field as a standout athlete on the women's soccer team at the University of Washington. As the leading goal keeper in 2023 with 6 goals, including 4 game winners, Tatum's dedication to her sport is undeniable. Beyond her athletic achievements, Tatum is passionate about empowering young women in sports. She has served as a guest speaker for young athletes, inspiring the next generation of female athletes to pursue their dreams. Additionally, through her partnerships with Gatorade, Tatum showcases how women can proudly represent themselves in sports. Tatum's drive and commitment make her a powerful role model for aspiring female athletes everywhere.

Historically, women's athletics have struggled for the recognition and opportunities afforded to their male counterparts. AAG is on a mission to bring meaningful change to the industry. By prioritizing "Girls First", AAG envisions a future where female athletes receive equal opportunities, support, and recognition. Through the "Girls First" Ambassador program, AAG is not only championing these remarkable student athletes, but emphasizing the powerful impact they have as role models for the next generation.

