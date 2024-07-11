Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG) Names Meg Stevens as President - AAG Prioritizing Women's Athletics

Stevens Brings More Than 20 Years of Leadership Experience across Athletics and Corporate Partnerships

MESA, Ariz., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG), America's premier youth sports and entertainment facility, announces transformational sports executive Meg Stevens as President. Ms. Stevens arrives at AAG after eleven years at Averett University (AU) where, as Vice President, she was Director of Athletics and Campus Operations. Ms. Stevens led AU to unprecedented athletic and academic success, enhanced the student-athlete experience, spearheaded significant capital improvements, and bolstered the university's regional and national profiles. Currently serving as Board President for Women Leaders in Sports, Stevens' hiring signifies AAG's continued commitment to "Girls First," its trailblazing initiative prioritizing girl's and women's athletics.

Meg Stevens

"Meg's national reputation as a visionary, proven operator, and impactful leader makes her a natural fit to drive AAG's next phase of growth," said Chad Brownstein, Chairman of AAG.

"AAG is positioned to maximize its potential," said Mike Burke, newly appointed Vice Chairman of AAG. "After an exhaustive talent search that spanned professional teams, university and media network executives, it became abundantly clear Meg is the best person to execute our vision."

Stevens led Averett through an historic period of growth, expanding AU's athletic offerings to 24 teams that produced 16 conference titles, more than 300 all-conference selections and 31 All-Americans. In addition to overseeing sports marketing and communications, and managing the construction and renovation of several of AU's indoor and outdoor facilities, Stevens bolstered Averett's brand visibility through local and regional sponsorships and national leadership roles with the NCAA and Women Leaders. Stevens also juggled an array of broader responsibilities at Averett, supervising dining services, campus events and facilities, and the university bookstore. In 2020, Women Leaders named Stevens its Division III Administrator of the Year; the following year, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) recognized Stevens as one of the nation's top athletics directors.

"This new life chapter is so exciting because, at my core, I'm a builder," Stevens said. "Everything I've done in my career has primed me to ensure AAG is a world-class facility and leader in the youth sports marketplace, and as a former college athlete and coach, part of my purpose will be ensuring a welcoming, inclusive experience for everyone, especially, the girls visiting our campus."

Prior to her time at Averett, Stevens served as Assistant Athletics Director at Buffalo State University (2009-13) and spent 11 seasons as the Bengals' women's lacrosse coach, twice receiving Conference Coach of the Year honors. As a player at Cortland State, Stevens helped the Red Dragons to three consecutive NCAA Lacrosse Tournaments.

Below is a Q&A with AAG's new President, Meg Stevens:

Q: AFTER TWO DECADES IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS, WHAT ABOUT AAG INSPIRED YOUR CAREER MOVE?

A: I see tremendous potential in both the present and future of AAG. It's an incredible venue, already recognized as one of the country's premier youth athletic grounds. Its location is ideal for hosting a wide range of tournaments, camps, teams, concerts, and other special events. The opportunity to leverage my unique skill set to lead a dedicated team, in this outstanding environment, is one I couldn't pass up.

Q: HOW DOES YOUR PRIOR EXPERIENCE LEND ITSELF TO YOUR NEW ROLE?

A: The roadmap for AAG's continued development is a near replica of what I created for Averett Athletics, where I led large staffs and multiple business units with a "One Team" philosophy. Together, we expanded our sports offerings, upgraded our facilities, deepened our reach through marketing and communications, and enhanced our food and beverage services. We grew Averett's brand, sourced new sponsors, and ensured a superb experience across the board, from our student-athletes to fans to partners. This collective experience enables me to set a foundation for excellence at AAG. Our goal is to become synonymous with "best in class" among America's sports and entertainment venues.

Q: WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT, "DAY ONE"?

A: What's NOT to be excited about? Anyone who comes through AAG is mesmerized by the sheer magnitude of this place. With more than 200 acres to work across, we are a fully integrated sports and entertainment facility. While sports competitions and events are core to our business, we're in the market to host concerts and conventions, as well. We boast first class medical facilities. We have a robust food and beverage offering. Not only is this, in aggregate, incredible for competitors and guests who visit AAG, it creates myriad opportunities for deep, meaningful sponsorships and partnerships. Managing every single one of these areas at Averett will facilitate my transition here in Mesa, and I can't wait to dig in.

Q: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE AAG'S UNIQUE VALUE PROP FOR SPONSORS?

A: I say this without the intent of being pretentious: If you want to reach a multigenerational sports audience at scale, AAG is the crown jewel of youth sports venues. We have millions of unique, physical visits by athletes and their families, and a host of diverse assets under one roof that can empower brands to reach their target demographic. This isn't a slap-your-billboard-on-an-outfield-wall kind of place. At Arizona Athletic Grounds, we're creating customized, impactful integrated marketing solutions.

Q: WHAT IS "GIRLS FIRST"?

A: "Girls First" is an initiative already in place at AAG that aligns perfectly with my lifelong mission to promote inclusion and empowerment through sports, and lift others as I rise. Later this year, we'll introduce our inaugural Girls First NIL grantees, three phenomenal college student-athletes who'll engage our girls sports community (in-person and on our social channels) with their insight, experiences and advice. I'm, personally, excited to harness my platform as president of Women Leaders in Sports to boost AAG's visibility in the space. We are committed, as one of the largest youth athletics facilities in North America, to help lead the charge to get girls and women involved in sports.

Arizona Athletic Grounds

AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America. The Mesa, Arizona, facility serves millions of visitors per year, providing athletic and special events programming. The website, www.azgrounds.com /@ azgrounds are the new landing pages for information. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please reach out to the AAG team at [email protected] .

