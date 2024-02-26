Arizona Athletic Grounds draws over 100,000 Attendees for Presidents Weekend

News provided by

Arizona Athletic Grounds

26 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

AAG is the USA's Premier Youth Athletic Grounds

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Athletic Grounds ("AAG") drew well in excess of 100,000 visits over the four days of Presidents weekend. Teams from across the USA including Alaska and Florida participated in 3 tournaments in soccer, volleyball and softball. New ownership provided a positive experience for the guests of AAG. AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America.

Arizona Athletic Grounds at Mesa Campus (“AAG”)
Locally, Daphne from Arizona said, "For two years we have been attending tournaments and this was by far the best operationally. New ownership has quickly added options for food and comfort stations that made this weekend the best we have seen. AAG has added lots of staff and a great garden party."

Tim from Portland said, "Volleyball has been the cleanest and biggest of venues we have seen. My daughter is 12 and we will be excited to keep coming back. The DJ is fantastic and we wanted to hang out at Cornhole even after our event was complete."

Sherrill from Alaska came to watch her granddaughter in a soccer tournament, "AAG is beautiful and the process of attending events was smooth."

Separately, AAG hosted the Mesa Arizona Cup from February 20-25. Cale, Professional Pickleball Player from Oklahoma said,  "This facility stands out as the best among the six I've played at. Without a doubt, it offers unparalleled amenities. Each court provides seating and shade, a rare feature. The parking facilities are exceptional, and if there's another event here, I'll definitely return."

The Mesa facility serves over 4,000,000 visits per year, providing youth and adult athletic and special events programming. The website www.azgrounds.com / @azgrounds are the new landing pages for information. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please reach out to the AAG team.

Media Contact: 
Elana Weiss
The Rose Group 
[email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics

