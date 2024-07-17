ARIZONA ATHLETIC GROUNDS TO HOST INAUGURAL THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NATIONAL GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

AAG Owned and Operated "Turkey Bowl" Supports "Girls First" Initiative

MESA, Ariz. , July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG), America's premier youth sports and entertainment facility, proudly announces its inaugural "Turkey Bowl." The three-day girls flag football tournament will be held November 29th to December 1st at AAG's 280-acre grounds. The event is expected to draw more than 100 teams to Mesa, Arizona, from across the nation to compete in age-based divisions spanning 12U to 18U.

AAG Turkey Bowl

"With the explosion in popularity of flag football, and the sport's inclusion in the Olympics starting in 2028, what better way to continue building AAG's 'Girls First' platform than to create a flag tournament of our own," said AAG president, Meg Stevens. "We can't wait to welcome more than a thousand girls and their families for three days of fun and spirited competition across our world class facility and 24 fields."

The Turkey Bowl marks the latest milestone for AAG's trailblazing 'Girls First' initiative, its commitment to gender equity in sports through premium experiences and unique engagement opportunities for its female athlete community. Tournament participants will be treated to a vibrant game-day atmosphere celebrating their skills and dedication, featuring celebrity guest appearances and athlete interviews to be showcased on AAG's social media channels. This announcement follows the recent launch of AAG's NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Ambassador Program, awarding $10,000 apiece to three exceptional female collegiate student-athletes. To submit Ambassador nominations and vote through September 4th, click here . Winners will be announced in early Fall.

For Turkey Bowl information and team registration, including forthcoming travel and hotel packages, click here .

About Arizona Athletic Grounds: AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America, located in Mesa, Arizona, serving millions of visitors annually with athletic and special events programming. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please contact the AAG team at [email protected] or visit www.azgrounds.com/@azgrounds for details.

