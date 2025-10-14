Arizona Bar Foundation and Eudia Partner to Expand Access to Justice Through Eudia's AI for Good Initiative

Partnership brings enterprise-grade legal AI to nonprofit organizations serving underrepresented communities

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Bar Foundation and Eudia today announced a transformative partnership aimed at expanding access to justice for Arizona's nonprofit organizations serving underrepresented communities. Through Eudia's AI for Good initiative, the Arizona Bar Foundation will guide an initial phase using Eudia's Augmented Intelligence platform for legal aid grantees' everyday legal work. Eudia Counsel, Eudia's AI-native law firm which was announced earlier in September, will also be participating in the Arizona Bar Foundation's program to provide legal services to those who otherwise couldn't afford access.

Eudia's Augmented Intelligence platform is designed for in-house legal teams and is used by organizations including Cargill, DHL, Duracell, Coherent, Intuit, Citibank, and the U.S. Government. The platform combines human judgment with artificial intelligence to help legal teams automate routine work, generate insights, and accelerate output.

Eudia's Mission: Democratizing Access to Legal Services

Today, 90% of people who need a lawyer can't afford one, while businesses pay exorbitant fees just to operate and handle basic legal matters. Eudia was founded with a clear purpose: to leverage AI's unprecedented capabilities to expand access to justice and make quality legal services available to all.

The platform differs from traditional law firm tools by focusing on in-house teams' needs. It captures institutional knowledge, streamlines workflows, and provides AI-powered capabilities that enable legal teams to:

Instantly search and compare documents with natural language

Auto-generate summaries and extract key terms for executive reporting

Enable cross-border collaboration with embedded translation

Complete due diligence in hours, not weeks

Each implementation of Eudia's Augmented Intelligence platform is tailored to match the organization's unique voice, policies, and legal processes, creating a continuously learning "Company Brain" that delivers compounding value over time.

Partnership Impact and Vision

Eudia's Arizona based ABS law firm, Eudia Counsel, demonstrates how deeply integrated AI-and-attorney services can create new models for legal access and delivery in Arizona. In the initial phase of the partnership with the Arizona Bar Foundation, Eudia will provide the organizations with comprehensive training and support, enabling legal aid attorneys to scale more efficiently and provide access to a greater number of Arizona residents.

"In Arizona, legal service organizations face a severe shortage of resources and support. Ensuring that technology strengthens – not widens – this gap is key to keeping the playing field level for both law firms and nonprofits." Said Omar Haroun, CEO of Eudia. "Our partnership with the Arizona Bar Foundation isn't just a business initiative, it's why we exist as a company. We're the first AI company to truly put resources behind expanding access to justice. This aligns with our vision to help humanity achieve eudaimonia -enabling humanity's greatest good - through augmented intelligence, and we're committed to proving that AI can democratize legal services and make quality legal help accessible to everyone who needs it. By investing in access to justice, we're proving that AI can help make quality legal services available to everyone who needs it."

About Arizona Bar Foundation

The Arizona Foundation for Legal Services & Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by the State Bar of Arizona in 1978 with the mission of promoting access to justice for all Arizonans. The Foundation prepares Arizona youth for civic responsibility and provides access to justice for Arizonans most in need. With the support of volunteers and through technical and financial assistance to probation & resource officers, teachers & administrators, private attorneys & judges, and legal service attorneys & advocates, the Foundation works to level the playing field, ensuring that all in Arizona have knowledge and access to the justice systems. The Foundation's vision is to balance the scales of justice through engaged and empowered volunteers, assuring that Foundation programs and services effectively serve the community and achieve access to justice for all Arizonans. To learn more, visit www.azbf.org.

About Eudia

Eudia provides in-house legal teams with an Augmented Intelligence platform and access to Eudia Counsel, an AI-native law firm purpose-built to support corporate legal transformation. Together, Eudia's platform and Eudia Counsel deliver scalable legal expertise, operationalize institutional knowledge, and reduce reliance on outside counsel. At the core is the Company Brain: a continuously learning intelligence system tailored to each customer, enabling faster decisions, greater consistency, and increased strategic impact. Eudia helps legal functions evolve from cost center to value driver across all areas of legal work including contracting, M&A, compliance, litigation, and regulatory insight. Eudia has raised over $100M from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate. Its customers include DHL, Duracell, Cargill, Intuit, Citibank, Stripe, the U.S. Government, and many more.

To learn more, visit www.eudia.com

