Arizona Based Biotech Company Finds Preliminary Success Developing an Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Alternative

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotira, a Phoenix based biotech company is proud to announce the preliminary findings of preclinical safety and efficacy studies for its groundbreaking, patent-pending vaccine alternative that has shown in on-going preclinical testing to attenuate COVID-19 infection. Named KEPTIDE™ Covid, this cutting-edge therapy holds the promise for complete attenuation of SARS-CoV2 entry in Kidney and Lung cells. According to a recent report by Sotira's Dr. Avik Roy and Dr. Carl G. Gottschalk report KEPTIDE™ Covid is a chemically modified biomolecule that displays a remarkable specificity to ACE-2 receptor and also mitigates viral entry in vitro in Primate kidney cells even after 8 hours of infection. Their claim was confirmed with two independent research collaboration with Northwestern University and University of Illinois at Chicago confocal imaging facility.

According to Dr. Roy, the preliminary findings show that KEPTIDE™ Covid's "unique formulation also demonstrates a robust absorption through nasal mucosa and extremely longer half-life in lungs when applied through intranasal route." In addition, their mouse study, based on the Institutional Animal Care guideline under the supervision of a certified veterinarian, reveals that the chronic administration of KEPTIDE™ Covid through intranasal pathway is absolutely safe and has no off-target effects. Some additional highlights of their claims include: