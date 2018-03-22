Arizona-Based MedTech Startup Raises Over $1 Million in Funding

PHOENIX, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based startup, Mindset Medical, LLC raised over $1 million in investment capital for the release and expansion of Informed, a mobile patient-engagement platform. This web-based platform allows patients to build a HIPAA-compliant health profile and check into an appointment with the simple swipe of their smartphone.

Say goodbye to clipboards at the doctor's office. Now you can swipe your smartphone and transfer your HIPAA compliant health record to your physician.

"In this era of big data and information overload, one area that has been overlooked is the initial interaction between physician and patient. Even in 2018, this encounter sadly begins with a clipboard, a poorly functioning tethered pen and reams of barely decipherable photocopied forms. Check-in is a mess, and from the patient's perspective designed to disguise the fact the doctor is running behind," says Dr. Nicholas Theodore, Director of the Neurosurgical Spine Program at John Hopkins.

By bringing the simplicity of a mobile check-in experience to medicine, Informed eliminates the cumbersome task of completing, reviewing, and transcribing patient intake forms for both the patient and the physician office. Mitch Foster and Nicholas Theodore, MD, the co-founders of Mindset Medical, have years of experience in the MedTech field. Before disrupting patient engagement, they created a navigated robot for minimally-invasive spine surgery, recently acquired by Globus Medical. "With the industry experience of our Mindset Medical management team and our board of physician advisers, we are excited to continue to bring positive disruption to healthcare," said Mitch Foster.

