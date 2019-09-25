Arizona-based Technology Companies Combine Innovative Seating Technology And Personal Climate Control To Improve U.S. Navy Mission Effectiveness

TUCSON, Ariz, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Arizona's small businesses are applying their unique technology and product development capability to design seating that could improve pressure distribution and support to reduce back pain and fatigue and help increase safety and the health and well-being of the men and women in the military.

As the prime contractor, Safe, Inc. has received a Phase I SBIR contract and will subcontract critical elements of the work to Tempronics, Inc. The Phase I SBIR will explore an integrated set of technologies that together will address legacy health and safety challenges experienced by aircrew including back pain, fatigue, and thermal management.

"Safe is very excited to have been selected by the U.S. Navy to develop innovative seating system cushion technology, working with Tempronics, that naval aviators can use to significantly reduce their risk of sustaining acute or chronic health conditions such as severe back pain," said Dale Kennedy, President of Safe, Inc. "Such adverse health conditions also have the ill effects of limiting aircrew mission endurance and reducing mission effectiveness, and they all-to-often become career-limiting. Safe and Tempronics will provide an effective solution that easily integrates and does not impact the qualification status of legacy crashworthy seating systems."

"We are eager to partner with Safe and the U.S. Navy on this critical project to improve aircrew effectiveness, health and safety," said Don Dutton, President and CEO for Tempronics, Inc. "The Tempronics patented Climate RibbonTM technology is well-suited for military aircraft and ground vehicle seating applications, and can provide fast and effective conductive cooling and heating to the user to reduce fatigue, improve circulation and provide thermal relief in extreme environments."

The U.S. government SBIR program encourages innovation and provides funding to small businesses conducting research and development (R&D). The recipient projects must have the potential for commercialization and must meet specific R&D needs of U.S. government agencies.

About Safe: Safe, Inc. is a cutting-edge product development, engineering, and technology research firm with a core focus on safety. From delivering innovative designs of energy-absorbing, crashworthy hardware to solving challenging problems in space, air, sea, and ground transportation, Safe is supporting a growing list of clients including: the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, the Department of Transportation, and others. For more information, visit http://safeinc.us.

About Tempronics: Tempronics, based in Tucson, Arizona, delivers personalized climate systems for improved comfort, performance, and well-being. Tempronics' patented Climate RibbonTM is easily integrated into a variety of products including seating systems, wearables, and medical products. Fast, effective, and smart, Tempronics is eager to collaborate on addressing challenging thermal problems and improving products for end users. For more information, visit http://tempronics.com.

Media Contacts:







Aaron Berntson Bob Gansman

VP Sales and Marketing Director, Tech. Development

360.633.5918 480.820.2032

223600@email4pr.com bob.gansman@safeinc.us

SOURCE Tempronics

Related Links

http://tempronics.com

