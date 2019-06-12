Arizona Care Network Partners with Solve.Care, Pharmaceutical Leader Boehringer Ingelheim To Launch Diabetes Care Administration Network

PHOENIX, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizonans with diabetes will soon have a new resource to proactively address symptoms, including their increased risk of cardiovascular complications.

Arizona Care Network, a physician-led accountable care organization, will make their Care.Wallet available to more than 25,000 people with diabetes in Maricopa and Pinal counties. The new mobile application will arm patients with information, along with a host of resources to help them manage the chronic disease and its associated risks.

This Diabetes Care Administration Network was produced in collaboration with Solve.Care , a global healthcare platform that uses blockchain technology for the administration, coordination and payments of healthcare benefits, and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an international pharmaceutical leader.

More than 30 million Americans – about 9.4 percent of the U.S. population – have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Despite medical advances, heart disease remains the number one cause of death of people with diabetes. Recent changes to treatment recommendations reflect the urgency in driving a fundamental change in how healthcare providers consider how they approach the care of people with type 2 diabetes.

"There is no cure for diabetes, but it can be managed effectively," said Dr. David Hanekom, CEO of Arizona Care Network. "Our goal is to educate and empower patients to take the necessary steps in monitoring their condition and enlisting help, as needed."

Along with glucose readings and lifestyle recommendations, the Diabetes Care Administration Network will help educate people with diabetes about evidence-based recommendations to achieve a goal of improving their health and coordinate care among physicians. Family members also can use the network to coordinate care for their loved ones.

"The Diabetes Care Administration Network will help bridge the knowledge gap by providing a platform which offers vital information on diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in an easily accessible manner," said Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care. "This is invaluable in the healthcare ecosystem as it allows patients to gain a better understanding of their disease while also coordinating their care needs."

Based upon the results of the initial launch later this year, Solve.Care and Boehringer Ingelheim will evaluate expansion opportunities in the U.S. and globally.

"We are proud to join Solve.Care and Arizona Care Network to provide patients and providers with additional solutions to help address diabetes and cardiovascular disease," said Graham Goodrich, vice president, Cardiometabolic Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Recent changes to diabetes treatment recommendations have prioritized managing cardiovascular risk, and this program will help ensure both patients and providers are proactively addressing life-threatening cardiovascular complications associated with this chronic condition."

The Diabetes Care Administration Network is the next iteration of ACN's Care.Wallet. Last fall, ACN and Solve.Care launched the ACN Care.Wallet for Providers to help relieve administrative burdens, reduce waste in the healthcare system and improve clinical outcomes. Using blockchain technology, cloud computing and cognitive learning capabilities, ACN providers can view on their personal devices their performance data, compare their success with others in the network and redeem financial rewards. Within six weeks of the launch, the Care.Wallet was in use by 80 percent of Arizona Care Network's eligible providers.

About Arizona Care Network

Arizona Care Network (ACN) is a group of 5,500 Arizona healthcare providers who work together to improve healthcare and reduce costs by actively managing care for their patients, with a special focus on people with complex or chronic illness. ACN is a joint venture of Dignity Health Arizona and Abrazo Community Health Network and includes hundreds of independent providers; an affiliation with Phoenix Children's Care Network adds access to Arizona's leading pediatric health system. For more information, visit www.azcarenetwork.org .

About Solve.Care

Solve.Care is a global healthcare platform which uses blockchain technology for the administration, coordination and payment of healthcare benefits, and is the first company to utilize digital currency and blockchain technology in healthcare for value-based payments. This allows for the configuration of patient-centric care administration networks that allow participation based on disease conditions, economic and social needs, employment, and other eligibility criteria. For more information, please visit https://solve.care .

CONTACT: Lisa Noble, 1-602-317-1589, lisa@noble-media.com

SOURCE Arizona Care Network

Related Links

http://www.azcarenetwork.org

