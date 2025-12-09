Arizona College of Nursing and American College of Education Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Advanced Nursing Education Pathways

Through this collaboration, graduates of AZCN's 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program will now receive discounted tuition and transfer credit opportunities toward completing their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at ACE. This streamlined pathway recognizes the strong academic foundation students develop during their BSN studies and creates a more accessible, efficient route to advanced practice and leadership roles in nursing.

In addition, employees of AZCN will benefit from reduced tuition rates at ACE, creating meaningful opportunities for professional growth, leadership development, and long-term career advancement.

As part of the partnership's launch, the institutions are also announcing three full-tuition scholarship opportunities to be awarded:

Two full MSN scholarships exclusively available to AZCN graduates

One full doctoral scholarship designated for employees of AZCN

"We are thrilled to partner with ACE to provide additional value to AZCN graduates and employees," shared Jason Anderson, AZCN Chief Executive Officer. "By helping our BSN graduates and employees move more readily into masters and doctoral prepared roles, we are supporting both individuals as well as helping to address a critical bottleneck in the nursing education pipeline."

"We are excited to partner with AZCN," ACE Chief Executive Officer Geordie Hyland said. "This partnership demonstrates our mutual commitment to accessible learning and is a direct lifeline to today's national nursing shortages."

About Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 23 campuses across 14 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing